Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has responded to recent remarks by Aden Duale concerning former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has responded to recent remarks by Health CS Aden Duale concerning former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Sunday, April 19, Gachagua criticized Duale for attacking Uhuru and referencing the alleged humiliation of President William Ruto during his time as Deputy President.

"I saw Aden Duale making a lot of noise, castigating retired President Uhuru Kenyatta. He said that Kenyatta humiliated William Ruto when he was Deputy President and that Uhuru is the problem of Kenya. Duale, don't talk about humiliation and persecution of a Deputy President," he said.

Gachagua further defended Kenyatta’s record, stating that the former president did not interfere with Ruto’s tenure or use state machinery against him.

He insisted that Ruto was allowed to complete his term without obstruction.

"President Kenyatta never paid MPs to impeach William Ruto as Deputy President. He never sent goons or police to beat or tear-gas William Ruto as Deputy President. He allowed him to serve his full term," he added.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua

On Saturday, April 18, Duale launched a new round of criticism against Uhuru, accusing the former president of interfering with Ruto’s government and quietly forming political alliances in preparation for the 2027 elections.

He urged Uhuru to retire from active politics, alleging that he had betrayed his successor and was now trying to re-emerge as a key power broker ahead of the next general election.

Duale also revisited past tensions, claiming that Uhuru subjected Ruto to humiliation and political persecution during their time in office.

He further alleged that there was an unsuccessful attempt in 2019 to impeach Ruto due to a lack of enough support in Parliament.

"They disrespected you when you were Deputy President, and think they can do it again now. They did all manner of evil when you were Deputy President. If they think they can insult you, humiliate you, and disrespect you again, Kenyans will rise against them," he said.

Notably, this comes weeks after Duale dismissed Gachagua's claims that the Social Health Authority (SHA) will collapse in six months.

Speaking on Sunday, March 29, Duale accused Gachagua of attempting to extort health facilities, urging owners of health facilities and hospitals not to fall for the allegations by the former Deputy President.

"You want to extort health facilities. And I want to urge our hospital owners and health facilities, private, public, and faith-based, to be warned of a conman," said Duale.

Duale said Gachagua should first uphold personal integrity and the allegations of disinheriting the widow and children of his late brother, before lecturing the government on SHA.

According to the CS, SHA has recorded significant milestones over the last 19 months.

He highlighted that the authority has disbursed over Ksh19 billion for primary health care (PHC), adding that SHA has paid out Ksh121 billion, and over 30 million Kenyans are registered under the scheme.

"Additionally, KSh 121 billion has been paid out; nearly double the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) levels, while over 30 million Kenyans are now registered and accessing primary health care, compared to just 3 million under the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF)," Duale stated.

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