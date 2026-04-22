Editor's Review The Embassy of Japan in Kenya has officially opened applications for the 2027 Japanese Government (MEXT) Scholarships.

The Embassy of Japan in Kenya has officially opened applications for the 2027 Japanese Government (MEXT) Scholarships.

According to a notice issued on Tuesday, April 21, the programme targets Form 4 leavers and graduates seeking undergraduate, technical, and advanced academic opportunities fully funded by the Japanese government.

The scholarships cover tuition fees, air travel, and a monthly living allowance, making them highly competitive and attractive for top-performing students across Kenya.

Interested applicants are encouraged to review the requirements carefully and submit their applications before the stated deadline.

"We are happy to announce that the 2027 MEXT Scholarship for Kenyan nationals is now open! All applications must be submitted to the Embassy of Japan in Kenya no later than 4:30 pm on Tuesday, 19th May 2026," the notice read in part.

For undergraduate applicants, candidates must be Kenyan citizens born on or after April 2, 2002, and at least 18 years old by the time of admission.

They are required to have a KCSE mean grade of A plain, with A plain in at least four subjects, including Mathematics, and at least A minus in both English and Kiswahili.

Those applying for College of Technology programmes must also meet the age requirement and have a minimum KCSE mean grade of A minus.

Additionally, they must have scored an A minus or higher in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, alongside at least a B plus in English.

File image of students lining up to do KCSE exams

Applicants interested in Specialised Training Colleges are required to have a minimum KCSE mean grade of B plain, with at least B plus in Mathematics and B plain in English, while still meeting the age criteria.

The embassy will also host informational seminars in May 2026 to guide interested candidates.

These sessions will take place on Wednesday, May 22, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, and Saturday, May 25, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, at the Embassy of Japan.

In addition to undergraduate opportunities, the programme also includes scholarships for research students pursuing Master’s and PhD degrees in Japan.

These are open to applicants born on or after April 2, 1992, who hold the required academic qualifications, including at least a second-class upper division degree for Master’s applicants.

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) announced eight fully funded scholarships for Kenyan students to pursue a Master of Science degree in Actuarial Management in the United Kingdom.

In a public notice on Tuesday, February 17, the IRA said it is offering the scholarships to qualified Kenyan citizens to study at BAYES Business School in the UK.

According to the announcement, the scholarship will cater for tuition fees, travel, accommodation and other incidental expenses.

The IRA outlined strict requirements for applicants seeking the Master of Science Degree in Actuarial Management.

Eligible candidates must have obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Actuarial Science with at least Upper Second-Class Honours or hold an equivalent actuarial qualification.

Applicants must also have graduated not more than five years ago and should have made significant progress towards becoming a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, with a minimum of five professional papers completed.

The authority added that applicants with First Class Honours will have an added advantage during the selection process.