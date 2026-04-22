Editor's Review A batch of 150 officers from the National Police Service (NPS) has returned to Kenya after serving under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

A batch of 150 officers from the National Police Service (NPS) has returned to Kenya after serving under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

In an update on Tuesday, April 21, NPS said the officers arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) where they were received by top security officials.

"The fourth contingent of 150 officers from the National Police Service (NPS), deployed to Haiti under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission, has arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)," the service said.

File image of NPS officers arriving from Haiti

NPS also noted that the officers were led back into the country by a senior commander who had earlier travelled to Haiti for official engagements.

"The team is being led by the Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service, Mr.Gilbert Masengeli, who had earlier travelled to Haiti for high-level engagement with Haitian authorities," the service added.

File image of NPS officers arriving from Haiti

According to NPS, the officers were received by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, National Security Advisor Joseph Boinett, Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat, and other senior officers.

File image of NPS officers arriving from Haiti

So far, 803 police officers who were serving in the MSS mission in Haiti have returned home.

The first contingent, comprising 230 officers retuned on December 9, 2025, followed by the second contingent of 215 officers who returned on March 17.

The third contingent of 208 officers landed back in the country on March 24.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior explained that the withdrawal followed changes in the international security framework in Haiti.

"The phased withdrawal comes after the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2793 (2025), which transitions operations to the Gang Suppression Force (GSF), marking a new stage in stabilisation efforts," the statement read.

The ministry also highlighted the role played by Kenyan officers during their deployment in supporting local security efforts.

"During their deployment, Kenyan officers played a key role in supporting the Haitian National Police to combat gang violence and restore order.

"Their work included securing critical infrastructure such as the international airport, seaport, and major road networks, as well as reclaiming areas previously under criminal gang control," the statement added.

The ministry added that the mission also helped create safer conditions for civilians and humanitarian operations.

"They also enabled humanitarian access by ensuring safe movement for civilians and aid agencies, while contributing to the strengthening of local policing capacity and public confidence in law enforcement," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, Haitian civilians recently staged protests and blocked exit routes to stop the departure of Kenyan police officers.

In videos seen by Nairobileo.co.ke, Haitians barricaded roads to stop Kenyan officers from moving to St. Marks.

The convoy of the Kenyan officers was forced to return to their base before helicopters were deployed to move the officers out of Petite Rivière and Pont Sonde.

The protests in the Caribbean nation were driven by fears that the withdrawal of Kenyan officers would leave the communities vulnerable to gang attacks.