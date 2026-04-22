Editor's Review Comedian Timothy Kimani, popularly known as Njugush, has announced that he has separated from his wife, Celestine Ndinda.

Comedian Timothy Kimani, popularly known as Njugush, has announced that he has separated from his wife, Celestine Ndinda.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 21, the comic revealed that the decision was reached amicably with mutual respect and understanding.

"Last year, we made the decision to part ways after much thought and with mutual respect," he said.

Njugush highlighted their continued commitment to family, noting that their children remain central to both their lives despite the change in their relationship.

"We have been co-parenting, and our children remain our top priority. We continue to support one another and kindly ask for privacy and understanding as we navigate this next chapter," he added.

File image of Njugush, Celestine Ndinda, and their son Tugi

The love story of Njugush and Celestine began during their time at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC), where they were both students.

They met through the school’s drama club, but their relationship did not start romantically.

At the time, each was interested in someone else - Njugush liked one of Celestine’s friends, while Celestine had her eyes on one of his friends.

"We met in KIMC in the drama club. I was in my third year with no girlfriend, and she liked me because of how I used to live and sleep on the floor, and also for my jokes, and because of that, she became interested.

"We started talking and later went to a drama workshop, and she was still around. Other men would approach me and ask if she was dating, and I would say no. I was pursuing her friend, and she was interested in my friend, but most of the time we are together," Njugush said in a past interview.

Despite this, they spent a lot of time together and developed a strong friendship that would later turn into something deeper.

After several years of friendship and dating, the couple decided to settle down.

They officially tied the knot on December 16, 2016, in a colorful wedding attended by family, friends, and members of the entertainment industry.

Following their marriage, Njugush and Celestine built a family together and welcomed their first son, Tugi, in 2018.

Their second son, Toria, was born in 2022.