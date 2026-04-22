Editor's Review President William Ruto has mourned the death of Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) and UDA Party Elections Board Chairperson Anthony Mwaura’s mother, Consolata Wanjiru.

President William Ruto has mourned the death of Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) and UDA Party Elections Board Chairperson Anthony Mwaura’s mother, Consolata Wanjiru.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 22, President Ruto offered his condolences to Mwaura for the loss.

The Head of State eulogized Mama Wanjiru as a woman who mentored many people and touched countless lives.

Ruto noted that Mama Wanjiru will be remembered for the lasting impact she made on her community.

“Our heartfelt condolences to my friend, the Chair of KeRRA and UDA Elections Board, Anthony Mwaura, and the entire family on the passing of your beloved mother, Consolata Wanjiru Mwaura.

“Mama Wanjiru will be remembered for her remarkable leadership, her deep love for her community, and her generosity. She mentored many and touched countless lives through her wisdom, kindness, and selfless service,” said Ruto.

File image of Consolata Wanjiru Mwaura.

The President also said he will stand with Mwaura’s family during the difficult moment.

“At this painful time, we stand with you in grief and prayer, asking God to grant you strength and comfort. May Mama’s soul rest in peace,” Ruto added.

This comes a day after Roads, and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir lost his father, Mzee Edwin Koech.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 21, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiot announced the death of Mzee Koech and offered his condolences to CS Chirchir.

Senator Cheruiyot eulogized the late Mzee Koech as a strong guiding pillar and a father figure who provided mentorship to many.

"My thoughts and prayers to the family of Davis Chirchir following the loss of his father, Edwin Koech. Mzee Koech stood as a strong guiding pillar and played a father figure to countless people - providing invaluable mentorship beyond his immediate and extended family.

"We celebrate the values he espoused, lessons he imparted, and unparalleled foresight in inspiring those around and under him to dare the unimaginable," Cheruiyot wrote.