Editor's Review Ichung'wah declared that he would never use public funds to grade a road or lay murram.

Kitutu Masaba Member of Parliament Clive Gisairo, on Wednesday, April 22, declared that all MPs wanted to be like Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah.

Speaking in Parliament, Gisairo stated that other MPs also wanted to build tarmac roads in their constituencies and not just conduct maintenance on existing roads.

"I am usually proud when I look at Ichung'wah's Facebook page. While MPs Wambok and Chororot post photos of roads saying routine maintenance, the Majority Leader only posts tarmacked roads," he stated.

He made his submissions while demanding an explanation on the decision by the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) to reduce the allotment to constituencies by Ksh13 million.

"We are talking about Ksh3.77 billion in total, which is deducted from all constituencies, and no one wants to explain. That is Ksh13 million per constituency, which on average is used on routine maintenance of three roads," Gisairo stated.

A file image of Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo

The lawmaker demanded that money owed to constituencies for development projects be remitted. Ichung'wah assured him that all the money would be remitted before the end of the financial year.

The Kikuyu MP added that he would never conduct road maintenance in his constituency.

"I made that the deliberate decision way back in 2019 that I shall never in my life as Kikuyu MP, use public funds to grade a road or lay murram that will be washed away by rain in the next season.

"I would rather use the Ksh60 million that I have to tarmac one kilometre of road, and that is something you could borrow from," Ichung'wah gloated.

The MP shared the interaction on his Facebook page and added more photos of the tarmacked roads in his constituency.

KeRRA is mandated with the construction, management, development, rehabilitation and maintenance of rural and feeder roads in the country.

At the constituency level, it works with the Constituency Road Committees to prioritise road projects under an annual work program.