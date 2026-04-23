Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nairobi and Nyeri counties on Friday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nairobi and Nyeri counties on Friday, April 24.

In a notice on Thursday, April 24, the company said the planned outages will run from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and are part of routine maintenance.

In Nairobi, the outage will affect the Raphta Road and Lantana Road area.

The areas scheduled for interruption include Raphta Road, Lantana Road, parts of Sports Road, East Church Road, David Osoeli Road, parts of Mvuli Road, St. Michael Road, Church Road, and Maiga Mahiru Road. Key establishments such as Chandarana Supermarket (Raphta Road), Rehema House, and Pride Inn Azure Hotel.

Others are Consolata Catholic Church, Kipro Center, Oracle Towers (Westlands), and Delta Towers (Westlands) will also be affected, alongside parts of Ring Road in Westlands and Westlands Avenue, as well as all adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Nyeri County, the outage will affect areas within Kirurumi, Gaithuri, and Gatumbiro.

Affected locations include Gatumbiro, Gatumbiro Safaricom Booster, Airtel Boosters, Kiandongoro, Gaithuri, Huhoini Secondary School, Huhoini Village, and all nearby customers.

Elsewhere, Kenya Power has informed customers in Kenol Town of an upcoming change to its local office, issuing a notice to alert residents ahead of the planned move.

In a notice on Thursday, April 23, the company said the move is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 24, with the current office operating from Shuhan Building above County Supermarket in Kabati Town.

"The Kenya Power Kenol office is scheduled to re-locate from Shuhan Building (above County Supermarket) in Kabati town to Jotis Business Centre in Kenol town, near PCEA Church, on Friday 24th April 2026," the notice read.

The company also acknowledged that the transition may cause temporary inconvenience and appealed for patience from customers during the process.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused and appreciate your patience. We appreciate your cooperation during this transition and look forward to serving you better from our new office," the notice added.