Editor's Review CAF overturns AFCON final result months later, Senegal fights decision at CAS, and betting markets face uncertainty.

Some decisions in football are controversial. This one is in a category of its own. Nearly two months after Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 in the AFCON final, CAF overturned the result and declared Morocco champions.

No replay, no second leg – just a statement from a governing body that decided the match needed a different ending. Fans who watched it unfold live on 1xbet.gm didn't get a different ending. They got the real one.

What the AFCON ruling means for bettors

Cases like this do not stay within football federation offices – they extend directly into the betting market. The final settled at 1-0 to Senegal. That result has now been officially overturned. For the betting market, this sets an unusual precedent, as a result that had already been settled and paid out has been formally revised.

Access to reliable updates becomes especially important in such situations. Mobile pages such as https://1xbet.gm/en/mobile are often used to follow line movements and news in real time, helping users stay informed as the situation develops.

Open questions and what comes next

The case has multiple moving parts, none of them close to resolution:

CAS registered Senegal's appeal but set no hearing date – the process could stretch well into 2027.

Morocco's football federation promised a further statement but has stayed quiet since distancing itself from the ruling.

Senegal face Peru in Paris on March 28 – and will head into the 2026 World Cup carrying this dispute alongside their preparations.

The physical trophy has not moved. It remains in Senegal.

Legal teams will argue for months. Officials will release statements. But the match was played, the goal was scored, and the celebrations happened.