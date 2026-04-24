Editor's Review Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has reassigned five County Chief Officers in the latest changes to his cabinet.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has reassigned five County Chief Officers in the latest changes to his cabinet.

In a statement on Friday, April 24, Governor Sakaja moved Machel Waikenda, who has been serving as the Mobility and acting ICT Infrastructure Chief Officer, to the Lands docket.

Waikenda will also serve as the acting Chief Officer in the Mobility sector.

Cecilia Koigu was moved from Lands to the ICT Infrastructure docket, while Engineer Bob Ariemba has been appointed as the acting Chief Officer in charge of Works.

In other changes, Sakaja transferred Irene Muchoki from the Medical Services docket to Gender and Inclusivity.

File image of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Mariam Dubow Dahir, who was in the Gender and Inclusivity docket, will replace Muchoki in Medical Services.

The Nairobi County boss noted that the changes in the executive take effect immediately.

This comes months after Governor Sakaja reshuffled his cabinet and moved several Chief Officers.

In a notice on Tuesday, November 18, the Nairobi Governor reassigned Geoffrey Mosiria from the Environment docket to the Citizen Engagement and Customer Service docket.

Sakaja replaced Mosiria in the Environment docket with Hibrahim Otieno.

In other changes, Governor Sakaja moved Godfrey Akumali from the Business and Hustler Opportunities docket to Housing and Urban Renewal.

Tony Michael Kimani was reassigned from Social Services to Social Services and Estate Management.

Lydia Mathia, who previously headed Housing and Urban Renewal, was transferred to the Business and Hustler Opportunities docket.

Sande Oyolo was moved to the Medical Facilities docket while Wilson Gakuya, who headed the Smart Nairobi docket, was moved to the Digital Economy and Start-Ups portfolio.

Further, Sakaja reassigned Clement Rapudo from City Culture, Arts and Tourism to the Smart Nairobi docket, while Zipporah Mwangi was transferred from Citizen Engagement and Customer Service to City Culture, Arts and Tourism.