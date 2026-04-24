Editor's Review The Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK) has announced adjustments to examination centres for candidates scheduled to sit the upcoming May licensure examinations.

The Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK) has announced adjustments to examination centres for candidates scheduled to sit the upcoming May licensure examinations.

In a notice on Thursday, April 23, NCK stated that the changes have been made ahead of the examinations and urged candidates to take note and prepare accordingly.

Candidates from Makindu and Kitui Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) examination centres will now sit their examinations at Machakos University.

NCK emphasized that all affected candidates must report to the new centre as scheduled, with no provision for maintaining the previous venues.

At the Nairobi Hospital examination centre, some KRCHN candidates will be reassigned to sit their examinations at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) examination centre.

Additionally, all KRN/MHP candidates previously scheduled under the Nairobi Hospital centre will now sit their examinations at the same CUEA centre.

Further, some BScN candidates will also be relocated to the Kenya Institute of Management (KEMI) examination centre.

Further adjustments have been made at the Mombasa KMTC centre, where some BScN and KRCHN candidates will now sit their examinations at the North Coast examination centre.

NCK noted that this redistribution is part of logistical arrangements to ensure smooth administration of the examinations.

File image of nursing students during an exam

In Eldoret, candidates from the Eldoret National Polytechnic KMTC-linked centre have also been affected.

Some KRCHN candidates will now sit their examinations at D. Kilimo Medical Training College, according to the revised arrangements.

NCK reiterated that all candidates should strictly adhere to the new centre allocations and avoid reporting to their former venues.

It further advised candidates to seek clarification through official communication channels in case of any uncertainty regarding the changes.

"Candidates are advised to take note of these changes and prepare accordingly. For further clarification, kindly contact the Council through official communication channels," the notice read in part.

This comes days after NCK flagged Northlands International Medical Training College for allegedly offering nursing courses without the required approval.

In a statement on Monday, April 20, the council said it had become aware of the institution’s activities and warned that the programmes being offered were not authorised by the council.

"It has come to our attention that Northlands International Medical Training College is purporting to offer nursing courses and, unfortunately, it's without the necessary approval from the NCK," the statement read.

NCK reminded the public that it is the only body mandated to approve nursing and midwifery training institutions and programmes in Kenya, adding that unapproved courses do not meet professional standards.

"We would like to remind the public that NCK is the sole authority responsible for approving nursing and midwifery training programmes and institutions in Kenya. Any course offered without NCK's approval is not recognized and does not meet the required standards of training and professional practice," the statement added.

NCK also clarified that Nurse Aid or Nursing Assistant training courses marketed to the public are not recognised under its regulatory framework.

"Further, we caution the public that Nurse Aid or Nursing Assistant training is not a recognised programme by the Nursing Council of Kenya," the statement continued.

The regulator urged prospective learners and their families to confirm whether institutions are accredited before making applications or payments.

"We urge prospective students and their guardians to verify the accreditation status of any institution before enrolling in any nursing or midwifery programme. For a list of approved institutions and programmes as of 20th April 2026, please visit our official website," the statement further read.

NCK concluded by distancing itself from any losses or consequences arising from reliance on unapproved training information.

"NCK will, however, not be held responsible for any damages arising in contract, tort or otherwise from the use or inability to use the information contained herein or from any action or decision taken as a result of using the said information," the statement concluded.