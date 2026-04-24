Editor's Review The CS was forced to calm down the crowd, which began booing her in front of President Ruto.

On Friday, April 24, Cabinet Secretary for Lands Alice Wahome pleaded with Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro to return to government.

Speaking during President William Ruto's tour in Kiharu, Murang'a County, CS Wahome regretted the fallout between Nyoro and the government following his recent criticism of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

She termed him a friend whom they campaigned together in 2022, after which the UDA party formed government.

CS Wahome appreciated the concerns Nyoro raised about the economy and fuel prices, but told him that the issues could only be solved with him in government.

"Your excellency, even the Kiharu MP is our friend because we campaigned with him. There are some things he is speaking about when he is outside the government, including taxes, the cost of fuel and the economy.

A file image Housing CS Alice Wahome joins President William Ruto and DP Kithure Kindiki during the Murang'a Tour.

"I want to tell him that all the issues he has raised cannot be addressed when you are outside government. "I want to ask Ndindi to return to the government," she stated.

The CS was forced to calm down the crowd, which began booing her and explained that she had nothing against the MP, but only wanted him to return to the government.

Nyoro was missing from the tour. He travelled to the United States of America, where he was part of the Executive Program on Major Events: Navigating Opportunities and Challenges at the Harvard Kennedy School.

President Ruto himself steered clear of Ndindi Nyoro. However, he ridiculed the leaders of the United Opposition for claiming control of the Mount Kenya region.

He reiterated that he did not need anybody's permission to visit the region. The Head of State defended his long-standing relationship with the region and was confident that they would judge him based on his track record.

"Those in the Opposition only know three things: wantam, must go and Kasongo. They have nothing else to offer," Ruto stated.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah, who was present during the rally, advised his boss not to listen to naysayers and focus on development in the region.

DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that he had asked the people from the region to allow Ruto to address them.

Gachagua claimed that if it were not for his intervention, the region would have been hostile to the Commander in Chief.