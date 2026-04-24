Editor's Review Ruto claimed that the United Opposition leader who wanted to stop the Affordable Housing Project has no brain.

President William Ruto, on Friday, April 24, hit out at the United Opposition leaders for nicknaming him Kasongo, terming it their biggest achievement.

Speaking in Murang'a, Ruto told residents that the leaders had nothing to show in terms of development despite some of them holding leadership positions for more than 40 years.

He declared that he was unbothered by the nickname and would continue launching projects across the country.

"They have so much anger, insults and tribalism, but they do not have any agenda for the people. Their biggest achievement is to nickname me Kasongo."

"Even if they call me Kasongo, I have started the affordable housing project, built roads and ensured our children go to school," the President reiterated.

A file image of President William Ruto during the laying of the foundation stone for the 165-unit Kiharu Affordable Housing project.

The Head of State lashed out at the Opposition Leaders for claiming that they would stop the Affordable Housing Project if they formed government after the 2022 elections.

He questioned why they would opt to stop a project which has created many employment opportunities for the youths across the county, given the high unemployment rate.

"There is a leader who claims that he will stop the affordable housing project that has created employment for the youth. That person must have a very small brain," Ruto stated.

The President expressed confidence that the people of Mount Kenya would vote based on development records and not on tribal lines or the instructions of an individual.

"There are some people who claim that they will dictate how the people of the Mountain will vote. The vote will be decided by the people," he stated.

Ruto is on a two-day tour of Murang'a County, where he launched multiple projects, including the construction of the Ksh950 million Mumbi Stadium.

The President also launched an affordable housing unit worth Ksh20 billion, a modern market in Kayole, the rehabilitation of the Kandara- Karima Mwaro Road and the Kenneth Matiba Hospital.