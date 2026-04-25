Editor's Review FKF's NEC resolved to suspend Hussein and two others as probe into misappropriations of funds in the federation continue.

Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed has laughed off the decision by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to suspend him.

On Friday, April 24, NEC resolved to suspend Hussein, nominated member Abdullahi Yussuf Ibrahim and Dennis Gicheru, the federation's acting secretary general.

The move, the NEC said, was aimed at allowing the FKF, national and international bodies to probe alleged financial impropriety of public funds and resources and other statutory breaches.

At the centre of the saga is the alleged dissipation of Ksh42 million for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.

Speaking at a presser Saturday, April 25, Hussein regarded himself as the substantive FKF president, dismissing the NEC's resolution as one that was done unprocedurally.

According to him, he is the only one with the power to sanction a meeting of the federation's NEC meeting, suggesting that the one done on Friday under his deputy McDonald Mariga was illegitimate.

Embattled FKF president Hussein Mohammed in a presser Saturday, April 25.

"The outlined procedures for convening the National Executive Committee meetings are very well elaborated on. So the purported meeting held on the 24th April was not convened, if it happened in accordance, because I've not received any formal communication in regards to the same, in accordance with the FKF Constitution 2017, and is therefore irregular and unlawful and unconstitutional," Hussein said.

He said the resolution doesn't hold any substance as it was realised without considering the provisions of the FKF constitution.

Hussein noted that for the NEC decision to have been legitimate, he ought to have been served with a request by at least 50% of the NEC membership to convene the meeting.

He said the meeting is organised within 21 days, something that did not happen in the foregoing case.

"Consequently, any so-called decisions to suspend or to remove any FKF member arising from that sitting is automatically null and void. Article 38, close to, of FKF Constitution provides as follows, the president shall convene meetings of the National Executive Committee," he added.

While acknowledging ongoing probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds, Hussein restated his place as the FKF president, noting that he would not give up his post.

"In the interest of protecting the integrity of the investigative work that is being carried on by the relevant authorities, I wish to leave my comments there," he said.

Hussein and his deputy, Mariga, took over the helms of FKF in December 2024 after winning the election, succeeding the tenure of former president Nick Mwendwa.