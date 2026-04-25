Editor's Review Sifuna says he recognises James Orengo as the leader of ODM.

The Linda Mwananchi faction has underscored its resolve to take over the leadership of the ODM party, fronting Siaya governor James Orengo as their go-to leader.

Speaking at a Linda Mwananchi rally in Vihiga County, embattled ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna said Orengo was the best fit to take over the party.

Throwing shade at party leader Oburu Oginga, Sifuna noted that ODM needed a firm leader who would withstand influence from external forces, in this case, President William Ruto.

To 'legitimise' Orengo's takeover, Sifuna sought to bless the 'takeover' with a symbolic cockerel, in line with the Luhya traditions.

He said he was ready to splurge KSh20,000 on that course.

"We are endorsing party leader James Orengo...Orengo challenged me to find him a cockerel here in Vihiga, and I want to give out a tender for the biggest cockerel, worth Ksh20,000. When I go to Kisumu, he will reciprocate it with a big fish," he said.

Embattled ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna with Governor James Orengo.

At the same time, Sifuna insisted that there exists no bad blood between the Luhyas and Luos, especially after the attack on Vihiga senator Godfrey Osotsi in Kisumu.

He told off his detractors who warned the Linda Mwananchi group from holding their rally in Kisumu on Sunday, April 26.

Politicians allied to Oburu had vowed not to allow the rally to take place following Sifuna's demeaning remarks on the Siaya senator.

He had declared that he would not work with Oburu, terming his tenure in ODM as mediocre.

Meanwhile, Oburu recently rebuked Sifuna for disregarding ODM directives and defying decisions made by key organs.

Speaking on April 18 in a radio interview, Oburu noted Sifuna’s recent open defiance but insisted party operations must continue.

He stressed that while Sifuna holds a crucial role, his personal stance cannot override ODM’s official positions.

Oburu added that although Sifuna is invited to all major meetings, he often skips them, with proceedings carrying on without his input.

He further accused him of running parallel activities outside the party’s sanctioned framework.

Oburu maintained that Sifuna is free to leave but will not be expelled, emphasising that his indifference will not derail ODM.

He criticised Sifuna for clinging to the secretary general post while simultaneously attacking the party leadership, describing him as lacking discipline.

Warning that many before Sifuna had eventually been humbled, Oburu advised the first‑term senator to tread cautiously, even as he enjoys political visibility through his public pronouncements.