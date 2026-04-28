Editor's Review Linda Mwananchi has outlined strict conditions that must be met before any resolution can be reached in its ongoing dispute with the Linda Ground Team.

Linda Mwananchi has outlined strict conditions that must be met before any resolution can be reached in its ongoing dispute with the Linda Ground Team.

Speaking on Tuesday, April 28, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi revealed that attempts have been made to initiate dialogue, but insisted that meaningful engagement will only proceed if clear electoral standards are upheld.

He emphasized the need for credible and transparent leadership elections, accusing rival factions of undermining fairness in previous processes.

"These fellows from the Wanga team have been reaching out to us in Linda Mwananchi to try and resolve the issue, but we have set clear conditions: first, there must be national elections that are competitive, free, and fair, not stage-managed or reduced to endorsements like what happened in the Oburu case," he said.

Osotsi further stressed that the group is pushing for a truly open contest, expressing confidence in their preferred candidate should such a process be conducted.

"We want a genuinely competitive national election, and we believe James Orengo would easily defeat Oburu," he added.

File image of the Linda Ground team

Notably, on Monday, April 27, ODM National Chair, Gladys Wanga, responded to conditions set by the Linda Mwananchi brigade for them to return to ODM.

A journalist had asked Wanga if she was willing to cave in to the demands from the dissenting faction for the party to award them their desired leadership positions within ODM.

"That is like a daylight dream. The ODM NEC already made its decision, and the delegates voted in the special NDC," she stated.

Elsewhere, Mombasa Governor Adbulswamad Nassir hit out at the Linda Mwananchi Leaders Senator Edwin Sifuna and MP Babu Owino for visiting the grave of the late Raila Odinga in Bondo.

He accused them of being pretentious and shedding crocodile tears at Raila's residence, and alleged that some of them wished him dead when he was alive.

Nassir called them out for purporting to defend the departed ODM Leader's legacy, yet they dumped ODM to shape their own political ventures.

"We honour the name of Baba, although we have naysayers; those who have left the party and pretend to be shedding tears at Raila's grave, yet when he was alive, they wanted him to die," he stated.

Nassir made the statement after he declared that the new level four hospital being constructed in Kongowea would be named after the former Premier.

He explained that the naming would honour the memory of Raila, who championed equal access to healthcare for all Kenyans across the country.

"This hospital will be named the Raila Odinga Kongowea Hospital. This is because Baba believed that every Kenyan should have access to medical care irrespective of their tribe or whether or not they are a shareholder," he stated.