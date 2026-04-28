Editor's Review Authorities have intercepted narcotics valued at over Ksh21 million in a major anti-drug operation at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Authorities have intercepted narcotics valued at over Ksh21 million in a major anti-drug operation at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement on Tuesday, April 28, the Kenya Police Service (KPS) said the seizure involved two separate consignments of methamphetamine that were being smuggled out of the country using deceptive packaging methods.

"A multi-agency team led by Anti-Narcotics officers has dealt a major blow to drug trafficking after intercepting two consignments of methamphetamine at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport," the statement read.

Authorities revealed that the first consignment was hidden in a highly sophisticated manner to avoid detection during screening processes.

"The first haul of 1,730 grams valued at Ksh13.8 million was cleverly concealed in items declared as car pistons at the airport, having originated from Tanzania and destined for the Philippines," the statement added.

In a related operation, investigators intercepted a second shipment traced to Juja, also en route to Philippines.

"In a related operation, a second consignment weighing 1,020 grams and valued at Ksh8 million, traced to Juja, was also intercepted en route to the same destination," the statement concluded.

Investigations are underway to track down and apprehend those behind the syndicate.

File image of the intercepted methamphetamine

This comes months after a suspected drug trafficker was arrested at JKIA after detectives intercepted her shortly after landing from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In a statement on Monday, November 24, 2025, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said 34-year-old Muli Ayan Ndunge was attempting to smuggle cocaine into the country by concealing the narcotics in her stomach.

"A drug courier’s daring attempt to slip into Kenya with a stomach full of cocaine ended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, after sharp-eyed Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) detectives intercepted her moments after landing," the statement read.

DCI officers said the woman was identified and stopped before she could leave the airport, adding that her behaviour and intelligence gathered earlier prompted a closer look, which quickly confirmed their suspicions.

"The drug peddler, 34-year-old Muli Ayan Ndunge, had just touched down from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, when detectives, acting on precise intelligence, quietly closed in. She was escorted to the ANU offices for observation, and within minutes, the truth began to spill out, as she emitted 14 pellets of cocaine," the statement added.

After all the pellets were expelled, officers conducted a medical scan to ensure nothing remained in her stomach.

"A subsequent X-ray scan later confirmed her abdomen was clean, sealing the case with clinical certainty. Ndunge remains in custody as detectives prepare her for arraignment," the statement concluded.