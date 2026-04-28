Editor's Review BBS Mall has responded after a viral video sparked claims of harassment involving a bodaboda rider at the mall premises.

BBS Mall has responded after a viral video sparked claims of harassment involving a bodaboda rider at the mall premises.

The incident showed a police officer working as security at the mall approaching a rider who had dropped off a customer before instructing him to alight and taking away his motorbike.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 28, the mall said it had noted the public concerns and sought to explain the situation surrounding boda boda operations at the premises.

The management said the mall has put in place transport zones for different categories of vehicles to improve movement and safety for visitors.

"We are aware of recent social media posts regarding boda boda operations around BBS Mall and would like to clarify the situation.

"BBS Mall has designated specific areas for different modes of transport to ensure the safety, security, and smooth flow of traffic for all visitors," the statement read.

According to the mall, boda boda riders are still allowed to operate within the premises, but only in the sections allocated to them.

"Bodabodas are welcome to operate within their assigned zones; however, the concerns raised stem from instances where they access areas reserved for taxis," the statement added.

The management added that its intention was not to deny riders access, but to maintain order while protecting all road users.

"Our approach is not to restrict access, but to maintain order and protect all road users. We remain committed to engaging constructively with bodaboda operators and the wider community to ensure clarity, cooperation, and a safe environment for everyone," the statement concluded.

File image of BBS Mall

Elsewhere, this comes two weeks after TRM Holdings Limited dismissed claims circulating on social media that Thika Road Mall is up for sale.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 8, the company termed the reports false and misleading, warning the public against engaging with the claims

"These posts are entirely false, unauthorised, and have no connection whatsoever to TRM Holdings or any of its directors, officers, or authorised representatives," the statement read.

The firm clarified that no process to sell the mall has been initiated or sanctioned.

"Thika Road Mall is not for sale. TRM Holdings has not instructed, appointed, or authorised any person, agent, or entity, including the entity referred to in the social media posts in question, to market, advertise, or negotiate the sale of the mall on its behalf," the statement added.

The company also issued a caution to the public and business community, noting that no reliance should be placed on any information contained in the posts.

"Members of the public and the business community are advised to disregard these posts in their entirety. No reliance should be placed on any information contained in them, and no enquiries should be directed to the individuals or entities referenced therein in connection with any purported sale," the statement further read.

The company warned that any dealings with parties claiming to represent the company would be at the individual’s own risk.

"TRM Holdings accepts no responsibility for any loss or inconvenience arising from dealings with any party claiming to act on its behalf in this regard," the statement continued.

Reassuring tenants and customers, the company maintained that operations at the mall remain stable.

"TRM Holdings wishes to assure its tenants, partners, customers and the wider community that Thika Road Mall continues its business in a prudent and responsible manner.

"TRM Holdings reserves all its legal rights in respect of the unauthorized use of its name and the dissemination of false and misleading information concerning its assets," the statement concluded.