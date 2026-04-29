Editor's Review The Ministry of Education said the figures listed were per learner and not per school.

The Ministry of Education has explained that the Ksh95 figure cited in a recent circular refers only to part of the capitation funds allocated per learner.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 29, Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok explained that the annual capitation for every learner in public primary schools remains Ksh1,400 and is disbursed in phases during the school year.

"The approved Capitation for primary school is capped at Ksh 1,400 per year. The funds are usually released by the National Treasury to the Ministry of Education on a termly basis in the ratio of 50:30:20," he said.

Bitok stated that the allocations are based on specific expenditure categories determined by the expected costs of educating each learner.

"The capitation amount is arrived at based on clear expenditure lines (vote heads) that are determined by estimated costs incurred by each learner," he added.

Bitok also said the ministry distributes the funds according to the amount received from the National Treasury and provides guidance on how the money should be spent.

"Upon receipt of the money, and based on the exact amount received, the Ministry of Education releases the funds with an accompanying circular detailing the expenditure breakdown (vote heads)," he further said.

File image of Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya with pupils in Narok

As such, the ministry said the circular that sparked debate was based on the second-term tranche of funds released by the Treasury.

It added that the figures listed were per learner and not per school.

The ministry said the Ksh95.25 per learner allocation was specifically for learning materials such as books and stationery, while Ksh93.08 per learner was meant for school operations including staff support, maintenance, utilities, and examinations.

Elsewhere, this comes months after the Ministry of Education released new school fee structures for all public senior schools.

In a notice, the ministry revealed that parents of students in Day Senior Schools will pay nothing.

The entire amount of Ksh22,244 for the day schools will be covered by the National Government, with parents paying nothing.

On the other hand, the Ministry has approved some of the boarding senior schools to charge an annual fee of Ksh75,798.

Out of this amount, the government will pay Ksh22,244, while parents will foot the remaining Ksh53,554.

For institutions approved to charge an annual fee of Ksh62,779, parents will only pay Ksh40,535, while the government's capitation will be Ksh22,244 per child.

Parents from special needs schools will only pay Ksh12,790, and the government will pay the balance of Ksh57,974 per year for each student.

The Ministry of Education directed that the school fee payments should be spread out across three terms at the ratio of 50:30:20.

It also issued a warning to the administrations of the schools against charging parents more than the gazetted amounts.

"No public school shall charge tuition fees or any other extra fees or levies contrary to the fees struture stipulated hereinabove. Schools harging below the foregoing ceilings are encouraged to maintain their rates," the gazette notice read in part.