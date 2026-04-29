Editor's Review Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has announced the death of his mother, Mama Teresia Nyaboke Omoke.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has announced the death of his mother, Mama Teresia Nyaboke Omoke.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 29, the senator said his mother died while undergoing treatment at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi at the age of 81.

"I regret to announce the passing on of my beloved mother, Mama Teresia Nyaboke Omoke, who departed this life today at the age of 81 years while receiving treatment at Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi," he said.

Onyonka paid tribute to her life, describing her as a dedicated parent and respected figure in the family and community.

"Mama Teresia Nyaboke Omoke was born on 25th December 1944. She was a devoted mother, a pillar of strength to our family, and a woman of great faith, humility, and wisdom. She lived a full life grounded in service, compassion, and unwavering dedication to her family and community," he added.

Onyonka said her death was a painful loss to many people whose lives she impacted through her kindness and enduring love

"Her passing is a profound loss not only to our family but also to all those whose lives she touched through her kindness, guidance, and enduring love. She was the heart of our home, and her legacy will continue to inspire us in the days ahead," he further said.

File image of Richard Onyonka

Onyonka further thanked Kenyans for their support and prayers during the mourning period.

"On behalf of my family, I extend our sincere gratitude for the prayers, messages of comfort, and support we have received and will continue receiving during this difficult time. We kindly ask for continued prayers as we come to terms with this great loss," he concluded.

This comes days after Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot announced the death of Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir's father, Mzee Edwin Koech.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 21, Cheruiot eulogised the late Mzee Koech as a strong guiding pillar and a father figure who provided mentorship to many.

"My thoughts and prayers to the family of Davis Chirchir following the loss of his father, Edwin Koech. Mzee Koech stood as a strong guiding pillar and played a father figure to countless people - providing invaluable mentorship beyond his immediate and extended family.

"We celebrate the values he espoused, lessons he imparted and unparalleled foresight in inspiring those around and under him to dare the unimaginable," he wrote.

Bomet County Woman Rep. Linet Toto expressed her sympathies with the CS and his family during the difficult time of mourning a loved one.

On his part, former Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter condoled with the family, remembering the deceased for his generosity and impact in the community.

"Arap Koech gave generously of his time, resources, and counsel to uplift those around him. The lives he touched and the developments he championed in his community stand as a lasting tribute to a man who believed in the power of giving back," he stated.