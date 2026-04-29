Editor's Review The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has nominated Justice Mohamed Abdulahi Warsame for appointment to the Supreme Court of Kenya.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has announced the nomination of Justice Mohamed Abdulahi Warsame for appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 29, she said the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had completed the recruitment process for the vacant position.

"I am pleased to inform the public that the Judicial Service Commission has today concluded the recruitment and selection process for the position of Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya and upon deliberations has arrived at a nomination," the statement read.

The vacancy arose following the death of Justice Mohammed Kadhar Ibrahim, with Koome confirming that the vacancy was declared on January 13 before the commission advertised the position on January 28.

According to the CJ, six applications were received, with five candidates shortlisted for interviews held on April 28 and 29 at Milimani Law Courts.

Koome said the commission also consulted stakeholders from the legal profession, academia, civil society, faith-based organisations, the Judiciary, media, and government, while members of the public were invited to submit information on the candidates.

She said all stages of the process followed constitutional and legal requirements.

"Every step of this process was undertaken in strict compliance with the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 and the Judicial Service Act, and guided throughout by the principles of merit, integrity, fairness, inclusivity, and regional balance," the statement added.

Koome then confirmed Warsame as the commission’s nominee, adding that the next step would be formal appointment by President William Ruto.

"The nomination is being transmitted to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Kenya for formal appointment in accordance with Article 166(1)(a) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010," the statement continued.

File image of Chief Justice Martha Koome

Koome praised Warsame’s credentials and suitability for the country’s top court.

"The Commission is fully satisfied that Hon. Justice Warsame demonstrated the qualities that the Constitution demands of a Judge of the Supreme Court - professional competence, unimpeachable integrity, fairness, sound judgment, a genuine and demonstrable commitment to the rule of law and public service.

"The nominee's depth of legal knowledge and breadth of life experience makes him well suited to contribute meaningfully to the development of Kenya's jurisprudence at the highest level," the statement further read.

Koome also thanked the other candidates who took part in the process, as well as the commission secretariat and media partners.

"I wish to thank the five candidates who presented themselves for consideration, their willingness to subject themselves to public scrutiny reflects a commendable commitment to service.

"I also commend the JSC Secretariat led by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, who is also the Commission Secretary Hon. Winfridah Mokaya, for the professionalism and dedication with which this process was conducted, and our media partners for ensuring wide, transparent, and accessible coverage of the interviews," the statement concluded.

Warsame holds a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from the University of Nairobi and a Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.

Before his appointment to the Court of Appeal of Kenya in 2012, he served as a High Court Judge in the Commercial Division, Criminal Division and was also in charge of the Judicial Review Division of the High Court.

Warsame has also served as the Chairman of the Community Service and Probation Committee, releasing over 7,000 petty offenders from prisons all over the country.

Prior to his appointment to the High Court in 2003, he was a practicing Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

In 2013, Warsame was elected as Commissioner to the JSC by the Court of Appeal Judges Pursuant to Article 171 (2) (c) of the Constitution of Kenya.

He was also a member of both the Finance and Administration and Human Resource Committees of the JSC.