Editor's Review Some of President Ruto's allies had gone after Uhuru for his active involvement in politics.

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta has broken his silence on the hostility shown to him by the allies of President William Ruto, who are on record castigating him for partaking in active politics.

Ruto's aide, Farouk Kibet, is known to have been leading the offensive against Uhuru by accusing him of seeking to sabotage his successor.

According to Kibet and his ilk, the former president ought to keep out of politics by virtue of being a retired president.

However, in his response, Uhuru said he has every right to speak on the political goings-on in the country.

Speaking at the Jubilee Party Maa Delegates Forum through phone on Friday, May 1, Uhuru referenced his predecessors who never went after each other over differences in political opinion.

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

He recalled the late Daniel Moi partaking in political activities that differed from the late Mwai Kibaki's regime, but the latter never intimidated him.

"This is not in line with the multiparty democracy, which is about respecting each other's views. I remember when I worked with the late Daniel Moi. I worked with him, did with him campaigns against the proposed constitution in 2005, and we won, and we never saw Mwai Kibaki intimidating him. We worked with Moi in the by-elections in Marsabit as KANU, and no one said a word. But when I speak now, I am told that I am retired and that I should go home. Why didn't they tell Moi to retire and go home?" he said.

Uhuru has re-entered the political scene, working to revive the Jubilee Party ahead of the 2027 elections.

He is reportedly supporting the United Opposition in its bid to challenge President Ruto’s re-election.

His clarion call to Jubilee has been for the party to ready itself for the next year's elections, eyeing the majority of political seats.