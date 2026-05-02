Editor's Review The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has issued a public warning over a fake notice circulating online claiming to advertise a public auction of motor vehicles.

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has issued a public warning over a fake notice circulating online claiming to advertise a public auction of motor vehicles.

In the viral poster, fraudsters purport to announce a 'sale by public auction' of various vehicles, allegedly scheduled to take place in Nairobi.

The notice falsely uses the Commission’s name and branding, and even lists popular car models such as Toyota Vitz, Mazda Demio, Toyota Corolla Axio, Nissan X-Trail, Subaru Forester and Toyota Prado, alongside their supposed prices and availability.

According to the fake communication, interested members of the public are instructed to register via WhatsApp using a provided phone number and submit copies of their identification documents, before paying a refundable deposit to secure participation in the auction.

However, in an update on Saturday, May 2, the commission dismissed the notice as fraudulent, warning that it did not issue any such advertisement and does not conduct sales through informal channels.

File image of NPSC Chair Amani Yuda Komora

Elsewhere, this comes days after Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has dismissed as fake a viral press statement claiming that the government had delayed payments to contracted professionals involved in national examinations due to a lack of funds.

In an update on Thursday, April 23, he warned the public against falling for the circulating document, stating that it was not an official communication from the Ministry of Education.

"The document currently circulating is fake. I urge the public to treat it with the contempt it deserves," he said.

The disputed statement, which bears the branding of the Ministry of Education and is dated April 23, 2026, alleges that no funds had been allocated in the supplementary budget for the payment of contracted professionals engaged in the administration and marking of national examinations.

It further claims that payments would be processed in the next financial year, subject to budgetary allocations.