May 05, 2026 at 07:38 AM

Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a traffic advisory to motorists following damage to a section of the Ukunda-Lunga Lunga road.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a traffic advisory to motorists following damage to a section of the Ukunda-Lunga Lunga road.

In a notice on Monday, May 4, KeNHA said heavy rains had affected parts of the road near Perani Bridge, prompting repair work and a temporary traffic disruption.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public and motorists of a temporary disruption of traffic along the Ukunda - Lunga Lunga (A7) Road at the approaches to Perani Bridge.

"The disruption is due to ongoing maintenance works to repair sections of the road damaged by recent heavy rainfall in the area," the notice read.

KeNHA outlined safety measures for motorists, urging them to remain cautious and follow directions from officials at the site.

"Motorists are advised to exercise caution when approaching the affected sections, comply with temporary road signage in place, and cooperate with traffic marshals and enforcement officers on site," the notice added.

File image of the damaged section of the road

This comes days after KeNHA announced the closure of the Iten-Kabarnet Road at the section near Kolol.

KeNHA explained that the section had been blocked following a landslide caused by a heavy downpour experienced in the region.

Photos shared by the authority showed the road covered in thick mud, shrubs, and trees as a result of the landslide. No casualties were reported as a result of the calamity.

KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli confirmed that a team had been deployed to clear the road section affected by the landslide.

"Restoration efforts are currently underway, and the Authority is working to reinstate normal traffic flow as soon as possible," the statement read in part.

Kimeli offered an alternative route to motorists pending the clearance of the affected road section.

"Motorists who have not yet commenced their journeys are advised to consider using Iten - Eldoret - Eldama Ravine - Kabarnet as an alternative route," the statement added.

KeNHA urged motorists plying the route to exercise caution and strictly adhere to instructions issued by police officers and traffic marshals on site to ensure their safety.