Editor's Review Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has announced that Sabastian Sawe will be awarded a Ksh4.8 million housing unit after becoming the first person to run a competitive marathon in under two hours.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has announced that Sabastian Sawe will be awarded a Ksh4.8 million housing unit after becoming the first person to run a competitive marathon in under two hours.

Speaking on Monday, May 4, the governor confirmed that the unit will be issued through the national housing programme, Boma Yangu.

"The County Government of Nandi will award Sabastian Sawe a modern three-bedroom house under the Chesumei Affordable Housing units under the Boma Yangu Affordable Housing program," he said.

Sang further detailed the location and setting of the house, noting its proximity to key amenities within the county.

"The house is strategically located in Kapsabet, opposite the county headquarters and adjacent to Kapseret Boys High School. The unit sits in a prime and secure residential area at the heart of the county," he added.

Competing in the 2026 London Marathon on Sunday, April 26, Sawe crossed the finish line with a staggering time of 1:59:30, officially shattering the world record previously held by the late Kelvin Kiptum.

He maintained a relentless pace throughout the 26.2-mile course, passing the halfway mark at 1:00:29 before producing an incredible negative split of 59:01 in the second half of the race.

File image of Sabastian Sawe

Sawe's performance took 65 seconds off Kiptum’s previous world record of 2:00:35, which was set in Chicago in 2023.

Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha also broke the two-hour barrier in his marathon debut, finishing second with a time of 1:59:41.

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo rounded out the podium in third place at 2:00:28, a time that also would have broken the previous world record.

Following the win, Sawe was welcomed by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, and was presented with a cheque of Ksh5 million for breaking the marathon record.

He was awarded another cheque of Ksh3 million for winning a gold medal for Kenya during the London Marathon.

At the same time, Sawe was gifted a customised number plate by Ruto with the numbers 1:59:30, adding that he will gift him a vehicle to put the customised number plates on.

"This young man, Sebastian, has done something very important. I gave him a number plate, but he’s wondering where he’ll put it. I asked him, and he said his car already has a number plate, so where will he put this one? Sebastian, I will buy you a car," Ruto announced.

Ruto hailed Sawe for breaking the record in London, saying the achievement is a defining moment in the history of human endurance.

"What our very own Sebastian Sawe achieved last weekend on the streets of London - by running a marathon in under two hours is not merely a sporting triumph; it is a defining moment in the story of human endurance," he added.

Ruto noted that Sawe will be remembered by future generations for breaking a world record by running under two hours in a marathon.

"Future generations will look back on 26 April, 2026, as the day a man broke through a physical and psychological barrier long thought insurmountable; and the name forever attached to that moment will be Sebastian Sawe," he stated.