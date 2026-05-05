Editor's Review Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga has revealed that interns under the Affordable Housing programme have not yet been paid due to a mix-up in the payroll.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga has revealed that interns under the Affordable Housing programme have not yet been paid due to a mix-up in the payroll.

Speaking on Tuesday, May 5, PS Hinga acknowledged the delay and assured the interns that they would receive their stipends within the week.

Hinga explained that the confusion arose during the merging of the payroll from the exchequer and the one for the interns.

“It is true the interns have not been paid. No one has actually been paid, including myself. What happened is that we have two budgets, the exchequer, which comes from the National Treasury, and the budget from the housing levy. So, there was a mistake when they combined the two payrolls, the exchequer and the one for interns.

“The interns were supposed to be paid by the 25th because we have that money, the other one for the exchequer, we usually wait until the treasury sends money to us,” said Hinga.

File image of Housing PS Charles Hinga.

The Housing PS also mentioned that the technical error led to difficulties in separating the two payrolls, resulting in a delay in processing payments.

“There was a mix-up, and they were not able to desegregate the two payrolls and were told to wait for the exchequer to be sent. We have their money, it’s just that it was a mistake that should not have happened. In terms of processing the two payrolls,” he stated.

PS Hinga assured the Affordable Housing interns that the issue is being addressed and the payments will be in their accounts by Thursday, May 7, 2026.

“By tomorrow, at the latest on Thursday, the interns should be paid. I will follow up today because these are young people and it’s a stipend and they are out of pocket because they have to travel to sites,” Hinga added.

The interns began working at the Affordable Housing sites in January this year after being recruited by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

On January 23, President Ruto announced he had negotiated a deal with Consulting firms undertaking the project for the interns to receive an extra stipend.

Speaking at State House, Ruto disclosed that the government would pay interns a monthly stipend and urged the firms to also pay the interns some upkeep.

“We are going to pay a small stipend to these interns as they learn and help to supervise these sites. Consider paying them a small stipend, but I am not going to give you a number.

“As much as they want to learn, they need to go home and come back, pay rent a bit here and there, and survive,” the President stated.