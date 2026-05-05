May 05, 2026 at 10:36 AM

Editor's Review The Universities Fund has released a list of 43 public universities approved to host students eligible for government scholarships.

The Universities Fund has released a list of 43 public universities approved to host students eligible for government scholarships.

In a notice on Tuesday, May 5, the fund said students seeking government scholarships must first secure placement through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) in any of the listed institutions.

The approved institutions fall under three categories, namely Public Chartered Universities, Specialized Degree Awarding Universities, and Public University Constituent Colleges.

The majority of the approved institutions are fully chartered public universities, including top and regional institutions such as University of Nairobi, Moi University, Kenyatta University, Egerton University, and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

Other institutions in this category include Maseno University, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, Chuka University, Technical University of Kenya, Technical University of Mombasa, Pwani University, Kisii University, University of Eldoret, Maasai Mara University, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology, Laikipia University, and South Eastern Kenya University.

Meru University of Science and Technology, Multimedia University of Kenya, University of Kabianga, Karatina University, Kibabii University, Rongo University, The Co-operative University of Kenya, Taita Taveta University, Murang’a University of Technology, University of Embu, Machakos University, Kirinyaga University, Garissa University, Alupe University, Kaimosi Friends University, Tom Mboya University, Tharaka University, and Bomet University complete the fully chartered public universities category.

File image of Universities Fund Acting CEO Edwin Wanyonyi

Under the Specialized Degree Awarding Universities (Public) category, the list includes Open University of Kenya.

The list of Public University Constituent Colleges comprises Turkana University College, Koitaleel Samoei University College, Mama Ngina University College, Nyandarua University College, Kabarnet University College, and Makueni University College.

This comes weeks after the Universities Fund responded to claims that the government has withdrawn financial support for students enrolled in private universities.

In a statement on Thursday, April 17, the fund noted that students who were already benefiting from earlier arrangements will not be abruptly cut off, even as new funding guidelines take effect.

"Private university students who were funded under the Differentiated Unit Cost (DUC) as Government Sponsored Students will continue to receive government scholarships until completion of their studies," the statement read.

Explaining the structure of the revised system, the fund noted that government support is now split between scholarships and loans, depending on the type of institution a student attends.

Under this framework, those placed in public universities benefit from a dual support system involving both grants and credit facilities.

However, students admitted to private universities are eligible for financial assistance exclusively through loans issued by the Higher Education Loans Board, without access to direct government scholarships.

"Under the Student-Centred Funding Model, the government is funding university students through scholarships and loans.

"Students placed in public universities receive scholarships from the Universities Fund and loans from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)," the statement added.