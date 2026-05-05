May 05, 2026 at 10:41 AM

Editor's Review The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has changed the date for its party primaries for the Ol Kalou by-election from Saturday, May 9, 2026, to Friday, May 8, 2026.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has changed the date for its party primaries for the Ol Kalou by-election to Friday, May 8, 2026.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 5, UDA National Elections Board (NEB) Chairperson Antony Mwaura said the date was revised following consultations with party members and aspirants.

“Pursuant to the notice issued by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party National Elections Board on 26th April 2026, and in consideration of representations duly received from Party Members and Candidates in Ol Kalou Constituency,

“Notice is hereby given that the Party Nomination exercise for Ol Kalou Constituency in Nyandarua County shall now be held on Friday, 8th May 2026,” read the notice in part.

Mwaura urged all aspirants and members to take note of the revised date ahead of the exercise.

File image of UDA National Elections Board (NEB) Chairman Anthony Mwaura

“All Party members and candidates are kindly advised to take note of the above changes,” Mwaura added.

The ruling party had initially announced it would hold its nominations on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

In a statement on April 26, the party urged interested candidates to register before Sunday, May 3, 2026.

UDA also set a nomination fee of Ksh250,000 for the aspirants, with women, youth and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) asked to pay a reduced fee of Ksh125,000.

“Notice is hereby given that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party Nominations shall be held on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply for nomination by registering through the UDA party portal accessible at www.uda.ke.

“The Registration Period will commence on Monday, April 27, 2026, and close on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.,” the party stated.

Notably, UDA’s earlier primaries date coincided with that of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP party.

DCP in a letter to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said it would conduct its nomination exercise on Saturday, May 9, from 6:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

DCP Secretary General Hezron Obaga noted that the primaries will be carried out at the gazetted polling stations within Ol Kalou Constituency.

“We write to formally notify the Commission that the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) will conduct its party primaries for the Ol Kalou Constituency parliamentary seat on 9th May 2026 from 6 am to 5 pm,” the letter read.