Editor's Review Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has responded to calls from his supporters to vie for president in the 2027 General Election.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has responded to calls from his supporters to vie for president in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Tuesday, May 5, Sifuna said that deciding to run for the top seat is not an easy decision, adding that it requires input from other people.

He noted that there are certain pillars that should be in place for him and the Linda Mwananchi brigade to have a chance of winning the 2027 election.

“That decision is not an easy one, and I don’t think it is a decision I can make on my own. I have been the Secretary General in ODM for nine years, and I have been there to learn from senior political figures.

“There are certain pillars that must be in place for one to have a chance of winning an election. We are not people who just get involved in things simply because we want to please others,” Sifuna said.

File image of Edwin Sifuna.

The Nairobi Senator said they are going into next year’s election to make a change in the country and not necessarily make him president.

He pointed out that the Linda Mwannachi faction is doing rallies across the country to gauge their support before making a decision.

“That is why Linda Mwananchi is moving across the country to gauge where the citizens stand. We are not done; we have only held five rallies and you are already saying we should produce a president, that is not what it takes.

“We have also learned that these crowds alone are not the only measure of the support you have on the ground,” Sifuna said.

Further, the ODM Secretary General said they are yet to visit the vote-rich Mt Kenya region to seek support.

Sifuna highlighted that the Mt Kenya region cannot be ignored, adding that the ODM party has struggled to get support in the region for many years.

“We have not yet visited Mt Kenya region, and that is where the votes are. You cannot ignore the votes from Mt Kenya, and as secretary general, I saw our party struggling to gain support there. I have to be sat down and taught the politics of the mountain,” Sifuna added.

The Nairobi Senator is among the politicians in the Linda Mwananchi movement, which has emerged as one of Kenya's most closely watched political formations ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The movement is widely seen as a breakaway faction within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and has brought together a mix of governors, senators, and members of parliament.

Other members of the faction include: Siaya Governor James Orengo, Godfrey Osotsi, Richard Onyonka, Babu Owino, Caleb Amisi, Caroli Omondi, and Antoney Kibagendi.

Also, in the team are Obadiah Barongo, Clive Gisairo, Wilberforce Oundo, Majimbo Kalasinga, Jack Wamboka, Patrick Makau, and Joshua Kimilu.

The movement has so far held successful rallies in Kisumu, Nakuru, Kitengela, Mombasa, Vihiga, and Narok.