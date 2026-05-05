Editor's Review Suluhu insisted that the youths in East Africa needed to be respectful and uphold high levels of discipline.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu appealed to President William Ruto for collaboration in dealing with Gen Zs, whom she accused of frustrating governments in the East African region.

Speaking on Tuesday, May, President Suluhu told Ruto that they needed to deal with the group firmly and sternly, before they get out of hand.

She argued that the group lacked manners and respect for authority, which was not acceptable.

"Today, I was speaking with the President about how to deal with our children who lack manners. Those who call themselves Gen Zs who pretend that they are one in East Africa and can go and fight for democracy anywhere they please, causing mayhem and disturbing their governments.

"I told Ruto that we have to be firm on this, without looking at who is Kenyan and who is Tanzanian. Wakija kwangu, nachapa mikwaju, wakija kwako, chapa mikwaju ili wakae sawa," President Suluhu stated.

A file photo of President William Ruto and President Samia Suluhu.



The Tanzanian Head of State accused Gen Zs of causing mayhem under the pretence of democracy. She told Gen Zs that they should not African democracy to be the same as that of Western countries.

"The word democracy should not be used to ruin our countries. Democracy has no formula. Democracy in other countries is not the same as here in East Africa; our traditions and beliefs guide ours," she added.

President Suluhu called out for Kenyans celebrating protests in Tanzania and vice versa. She explained that the East African nations were intertwined, and what happened in one nation affected the other.

"When bad things happen in Kenya, they also affect us, and we need to work together to tackle them. The same applies to Kenya," she stated.

Suluhu insisted that the youths in East Africa needed to be respectful and uphold high levels of discipline.

Her sentiments came amid nationwide anti-government protests in Kenya in 2024 and 2025, and protests against the election results in Tanzania.

Human rights activists from Kenya and Uganda were arrested in Tanzania in the wake of the trial of Opposition Leader Tundu Lissu. Tanzanian activists have also been arrested by law enforcement in Kenya.