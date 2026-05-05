Editor's Review IEBC has cautioned Kenyans against falling victim to a wave of fraudulent job advertisements circulating on social media platforms.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cautioned Kenyans against falling victim to a wave of fraudulent job advertisements circulating on social media platforms.

In an update on Tuesday, May 5, IEBC flagged deceptive posts and sponsored ads directing unsuspecting applicants to unofficial links disguised as the IEBC recruitment portal.

The fake listings mimic legitimate public notices, complete with logos and branding, in a bid to lure job seekers into submitting personal information.

Authorities have clarified that the only official recruitment portal for IEBC jobs is jobs.iebc.or.ke, urging the public to disregard any other links, especially shortened URLs or third-party websites.

The fraudulent adverts typically claim that the commission is hiring polling clerks, assistants, and other election personnel in preparation for upcoming electoral activities.

Some even feature application forms requesting sensitive details, raising concerns about data theft and potential financial scams.

File image of an IEBC official opening a ballot box

Elsewhere, this comes a week after the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) opened applications for polling clerks ahead of the upcoming Ol Kalou Constituency party primaries.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 28, the party said the recruitment aims to support the smooth conduct of its internal electoral process.

Successful applicants will play a key role in ensuring transparency, efficiency, and credibility during the primaries.

"The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) invites qualified and competent individuals to apply for the position of Polling Clerks for the upcoming Ol Kalou Constituency Party Primaries," the statement read in part.

According to the announcement, applicants must meet several minimum requirements, including being registered voters within Ol Kalou Constituency and holding at least a diploma from a recognized institution.

The party also emphasized the need for individuals of high integrity who can remain impartial and perform effectively under pressure.

Prior experience in election processes will be considered an added advantage.

The selected polling clerks will be tasked with critical responsibilities at polling stations, including voter identification and verification, assisting with general polling station operations, counting and tallying votes, and ensuring that the entire voting process runs smoothly and transparently.

DCP has set a tight application deadline, requiring all submissions to be made by April 30, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

Applicants are instructed to send their applications as a single PDF document via email, attaching copies of their national identification card, academic certificates, and voter registration details.

The party noted that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.