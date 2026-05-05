Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of Nairobi, West Pokot, and Nyeri counties on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of Nairobi, West Pokot, and Nyeri counties on Wednesday, May 6.

In a notice on Tuesday, May 5, the company said the outages are part of routine maintenance and network improvement works.

The interruptions will take place at different times across the affected areas, with most scheduled to last between 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M.

In Nairobi, several areas will be affected, including Spring Valley, Westlands, South C, and Njiru.

In Spring Valley, the blackout will impact Kihara Road, part of Kirawa Road, and surrounding customers. In Westlands, Muguga Green, Safaricom HQ3, Rivaan Centre, Pentagon Gardens, Boha Street, and nearby customers will experience outages.

South C will also be affected, with areas such as Muhoho Avenue, Mama Ngina Children’s Home, Reliance Hospital, Parkview Estate, Heshima Estate, Five Star Estate, and several surrounding roads and estates included in the shutdown.

In Njiru, the whole of Njiru Town, Chokaa, parts of Shujaa, and adjacent customers will experience power interruptions.

In West Pokot County, the outage will affect Lokichar, Kodich, and Losam areas.

Affected areas include Orolwo, Timale, Nakwijit, Karameri, Konyao, Kodera, Ngotut, Kasei, Natimeri, Kiwawa, Chelopoy, and Alale, among others. All adjacent customers in these regions will also be affected.

File image of a Kenya Power truck

In Nyeri County, outages will affect areas around Le Pristine Hotel and Kirimara from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Affected locations include Kirimara, Kirimara Coffee Factory, Kanuna Water Project, Kanuna Village, and Lower Kirichu.

Another set of interruptions will affect Gatiko and Ngaini areas between 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M., including Kwa Mukurino, Kirimukuyu, Ithiegeni Village, and surrounding customers.

Elsewhere, Kenya Power has secured funding from the World Bank to support an off-grid solar access project and the procurement of electricity meters.

The development was announced in a tender notice issued on Tuesday, May 5, outlining plans to use the financing to expand access to electricity infrastructure and equipment.

"The Kenya Government has received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of Kenya Off- Grid Solar Access Project and intends to apply part of the proceeds toward payments under the contract for Procurement of Single Phase Pre-Paid Meters and Miniature Circuit Breakers," the notice read

Kenya Power further outlined the payment method under the contract, in line with World Bank financing guidelines.

"For this contract, the Borrower shall process the payments using the Direct Payment disbursement method, as defined in the World Bank's Disbursement Guidelines for Investment Project Financing," the notice added.

As such, Kenya Power invited eligible bidders to participate in the procurement process for the required equipment.

"The Kenya Power and Lighting Company PLC now invites sealed Bids from eligible Bidders for Procurement of Single Phase Pre-Paid Meters and Miniature Circuit Breakers as detailed in the issued bidding document," the notice further read.

Kenya Power outlined the procurement method, stating that the bidding process will follow international standards set by the World Bank.

"Bidding will be conducted through international competitive procurement using a Request for Bids (RFB) as specified in the World Bank's "Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers" September 2025 ("Procurement Regulations") and is open to all eligible Bidders as defined in the Procurement Regulations," the notice concluded.