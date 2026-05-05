Editor's Review The Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB) has announced details for its August 2026 examinations.

The Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB) has announced details for its August 2026 examinations.

In a notice on Tuesday, May 5, KASNEB informed students, parents, sponsors, guardians, training institutions, and other stakeholders that the examinations will be conducted over a period of four days, from Monday, August 17, to Thursday, August 20.

According to the notice, the examinations will be administered across multiple professional and diploma courses during the four-day period.

From Monday, August 17 to Thursday, August 20, candidates will sit for a wide range of programmes including Certificate in Accounting and Management Skills (CAMS), Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD), Diploma in Data Management and Analytics (DDMA), Diploma in Computer Networks and Systems Administration (DCNSA), Diploma in Quality Management (DQM), Certified Public Accountants (CPA), and Certified Secretaries (CS).

Candidates will also seat for Certified Investment and Financial Analysts (CIFA), Certified Credit Professionals (CCP), Certified Information Systems Solutions Expert (CISSE), Certified Forensic Fraud Examiner (CFFE), Certified Public Finance Manager (CPFM), Certified Procurement and Supply Professional of Kenya (CPSP-K), Associate in Procurement and Supply of Kenya (APS-K), and Certified Quality Professional (CQP) programmes.

The schedule also includes Business Data Analytics Practical Paper for CPA candidates and Financial Modelling and Data Analytics Practical Paper for CIFA candidates.

Additionally, Foreign Accountancy Qualifications (FAQ) examinations will be administered on Tuesday, August 18 and Thursday, August 20.

File image of KASNEB CEO Nicholas Letting'

Candidates have been advised to make early arrangements, including seeking permission from employers where necessary, to ensure they are able to sit for the examinations without disruption.

KASNEB has set Friday, July 17, as the deadline for registration.

The examinations body noted that its qualifications brochure can be downloaded from its official website or obtained free of charge from several locations.

These include KASNEB offices, Huduma Centres in major towns such as Nairobi GPO, Kisumu, Kisii, Eldoret, Nyeri, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kitale, Kakamega, Meru, and Thika, as well as branches of the Kenya National Library Service (KNLS) and training institutions offering KASNEB courses.

KASNEB has outlined two main methods for payment of examination fees.

Students are encouraged to make payments through the student portal available on the KASNEB website, where a detailed guide is provided.

For candidates based outside Kenya, payments should be made through a designated KCB dollar account (Account No. 1123096465).

KASNEB emphasized that students must strictly use the provided payment channels, warning that no payments should be made through staff members or agents, and that cash payments will not be accepted at KASNEB offices.

Foreign-based students are advised to pay fees in US dollars.

"Please note that no payment shall be made through any member of staff or agent of KASNEB. Cash payments will not be accepted at KASNEB offices," the notice read.

The notice further reminds all continuing students that they are required to renew their annual registration by July 1 each year.

New students are also informed that their annual registration renewal fee becomes due on July 1 following their first eligible examination sitting and annually thereafter.

"All continuing students of KASNEB are required to renew their annual registration by 1 July of each year. New students are advised to note that the annual registration renewal fee is due on the 1 July following the first eligible examination sitting and annually thereafter," the notice added.

This comes a day after KASNEB released the results for candidates who sat for the April 2026 vocational, certificate, diploma, and CISSE examinations.

In a notice on Monday, May 4, the examinations body confirmed that all candidates who participated in the exams can now access their results.

According to KASNEB, the results are available through its online platform, where candidates can view and download their April 2026 results slips.

Candidates are required to log in to the e-KASNEB portal via https://online.kasneb.or.ke, navigate to the 'Examination Results' section, and download their results.