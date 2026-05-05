Editor's Review The PS disclosed that the new directive would take effect at the beginning of the 2026/27 Financial Year.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, on Tuesday, May 5, announced that the government will increase capitation to public primary schools.

Bitok revealed that President William Ruto directed the annual capitation per pupil be raised from Ksh1,420 to Ksh2,340.

The PS disclosed that the new directive would take effect at the beginning of the 2026/27 Financial Year.

"The President directed that we increase capitation from Ksh1420 to Ksh2340, starting the next financial year, and we are going to implement that directive to the latter," he stated.

Bitok confirmed that the capitation for Term Two had already been disbursed to schools and disclosed that the government had addressed the impediments to timely payment to schools.

A file photo of Education CS Julius Ogamba and Basic Education PS Julius Bitok.



"For a long time, schools received capitation in the middle or towards the end of the term, but for the last two terms and going forward, capitations will be going to schools at least three days before they open," the PS added.

Meanwhile, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba warned Senior Secondary School Principals against increasing school fees without approval from the Ministry.

CS Ogamba stated that a joint team from the Ministry and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) had been deployed in the field to weed out heads of schools illegally raising fees.

He insisted that all fees should follow the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Education as stipulated in the Basic Education Act. Any deviation would warrant disciplinary action.

"The increment of school fees and addition of extra levies is outlawed by the Ministry because we have guidelines and circulars on what the school fees are for senior schools and boarding institutions."

"We have instructed our county and subcounty education officers from the ministry and TSC to ensure all institutions are adhering to the circulars. Where they find that a principal is not adhering, they have recommendations to make and thereafter, the normal disciplinary process under the law will follow," Ogamba warned.

The CS sentiments came after parents complained that some Senior Secondary Schools had increased school fees without consulting them.

Ogamba has summoned the Chief Principal of the Alliance Girls' High School and instituted disciplinary action against her after she increased fees at the institution.