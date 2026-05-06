Editor's Review The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has flagged a fraudulent job appointment letter purporting to originate from the authority that is circulating online.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has flagged a fraudulent job appointment letter purporting to originate from the authority that is circulating online.

The document, which appears convincingly formatted with official branding and references, falsely claims to offer an appointment within KRA’s Department of Marketing.

It outlines detailed sections including job responsibilities, salary structure, reporting instructions, and required documentation.

The forged letter includes specific reporting dates, office locations, and even lists compliance requirements such as a Certificate of Good Conduct, HELB clearance, and CRB clearance.

It also references probation periods, office hours, and employee benefits to enhance its credibility.

File image of KRA headquarters in Nairobi

Elsewhere, this comes a week after KRA announced that export processes on the Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS) will be integrated with Value Added Tax (VAT) return filing on iTax.

In a public notice on Tuesday, April 28, the taxman said the changes will take effect from May 1, 2026.

KRA noted that export data captured and validated in iCMS will automatically be reflected in VAT returns filed through iTax.

According to the authority, the change will apply to exports destined for the Single Customs Territory, as well as other international markets, including Export Processing Zones (EPZs) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

"Kenya Revenue Authority notifies taxpayers and the public that, effective May 2026, the VAT return export data in iCMS will be integrated with the declaration of zero-rated supplies in the VAT return in iTax.

"This means that validated export values will be automatically prefilled in the VAT return upon issuance of the relevant export documents by Customs," read the notice in part.

KRA also said exporters and their clearing and forwarding agents will be required to ensure accurate data capture during the export process.

This includes providing the exporter’s Personal Identification Number (PIN) and valid TIMS or eTIMS zero-rated invoice numbers when lodging export documents in iCMS.

The taxman made it clear that only export values that are validated in iCMS and properly linked to the exporter’s PIN and invoice will be allowed in the VAT return.

"To support accurate prefilling, exporters and their clearing and forwarding agents must capture the exporter’s PIN and valid TIMS/eTIMS zero-rated invoice number when lodging export documents in iCMS," KRA stated.

Further, the authority said exports of taxable services will also be prefilled in iTax based on generated and transmitted TIMS or eTIMS invoices for the relevant tax period.