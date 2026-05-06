Editor's Review Babu told Kisumu residents to treat officers from the DCI Headquarters as criminals and deal with them accordingly.

Emakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino, on Wednesday, May 6, presented his bodyguard, Oliver Ochieng', at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road.

Owino presented with Ochieng', who was arrested for alleged murder by DCI officers in 2024, at the DCI HQ, to answer to new allegations brought against him.

The MP claimed that the investigative unit planned on framing his bodyguard for the murder of a GSU officer in Kisumu.

"Today, we have brought Oliver, who has been charged with many cases, including murder in Kisumu, which he was not involved in at all.

"We have brought him here because we want a clear picture of the charges he is facing. I hear they want to plant a gun, bullets and teargas on him and frame him for the murder of the GSU officer," Babu claimed.

A file photo of a DCI post announcing the arrest of Oliver Ochieng'.



The lawmaker alleged that a contingent of DCI officers from the headquarters in six Subaru vehicles was deployed to hunt down and arrest Ochieng' in Kisumu.

He claimed that Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo was targeting Ochieng after he rejected a proposal to work with him.

"He has messages showing mobile money transfers from the PS in exchange for his support. Ever since he turned Omollo down, he has been hunted like an animal," Babu added.

The Embakasi East legislator accused the DCI of being used to fight the Linda Mwanachi team in Kisumu.

He questioned why officers were being deployed from Kiambu Road, yet there was a DCI unit within the Kisumu jurisdiction. He declared war on the 'rogue' officers.

"We will organise a huge protest in Kisumu. I want to ask the residents there if they see these DCI officers (from the HQ), treat them as criminals, who must be dealt with," Babu declared.

The MP accused Deputy DCI Director John Onyango of coordinating the special DCI officers, frustrating youths in Kisumu. He, however, claimed that Onyango was acting without the knowledge of his boss, DCI Amin Mohamed.

Babu's actions come amid a crackdown of goons by the DCI in Western Kenya. So far, twenty goons have been arrested by detectives and await being charged in court.