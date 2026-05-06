Editor's Review The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has announced new dates for its June 2026 professional examinations.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has announced new dates for its June 2026 professional examinations.

In a notice on Wednesday, May 6, the board confirmed that the Pre-registration Exams (Stage I & II) and Enrolment Exams (Level I & II) will be conducted from June 8th to 12th, 2026.

According to the notice, all examinations will be administered online at designated examination centres across the country.

Candidates are required to submit their applications through the Board’s online services portal, with the deadline for application set for May 22.

Applicants must also select their preferred examination centres during registration.

However, PPB cautioned that centres are subject to change, urging candidates to regularly check the portal for updates ahead of the exams.

To sit the exams, the board noted that candidates must secure a suitable computer device with reliable internet access.

The device should be fully charged and capable of running for at least three hours, ensuring uninterrupted participation during the exams.

Mandatory rehearsals will be conducted on Monday, June 8, at the respective examination centres; the sessions are intended to prepare candidates for the online format.

File image of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board offices

In addition, mock exams will be organized to familiarize candidates with the Board’s online examination system.

The dates for these mock exams will be communicated later, with the board indicating that they will be conducted remotely from home.

Candidates with disabilities or health conditions that may affect their ability to sit for online exams have been advised to notify the Board in writing immediately.

"Candidates with disabilities or health issues that may affect their ability to sit for online exams must immediately notify the Board in writing, together with supporting medical evidence," the notice read in part.

Elsewhere, this comes a day after the Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB) has announced details for its August 2026 examinations.

In a notice on Tuesday, May 5, KASNEB informed students, parents, sponsors, guardians, training institutions, and other stakeholders that the examinations will be conducted over a period of four days, from Monday, August 17, to Thursday, August 20.

According to the notice, the examinations will be administered across multiple professional and diploma courses during the four-day period.

From Monday, August 17 to Thursday, August 20, candidates will sit for a wide range of programmes including Certificate in Accounting and Management Skills (CAMS), Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD), Diploma in Data Management and Analytics (DDMA), Diploma in Computer Networks and Systems Administration (DCNSA), Diploma in Quality Management (DQM), Certified Public Accountants (CPA), and Certified Secretaries (CS).

Candidates will also seat for Certified Investment and Financial Analysts (CIFA), Certified Credit Professionals (CCP), Certified Information Systems Solutions Expert (CISSE), Certified Forensic Fraud Examiner (CFFE), Certified Public Finance Manager (CPFM), Certified Procurement and Supply Professional of Kenya (CPSP-K), Associate in Procurement and Supply of Kenya (APS-K), and Certified Quality Professional (CQP) programmes.

The schedule also includes Business Data Analytics Practical Paper for CPA candidates and Financial Modelling and Data Analytics Practical Paper for CIFA candidates.

Additionally, Foreign Accountancy Qualifications (FAQ) examinations will be administered on Tuesday, August 18 and Thursday, August 20.

Candidates have been advised to make early arrangements, including seeking permission from employers where necessary, to ensure they are able to sit for the examinations without disruption.

KASNEB has set Friday, July 17, as the deadline for registration.