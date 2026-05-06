Editor's Review The letter purported to assist new students with four critical processes in admission and academics.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) warned new students against a viral letter puporting to offer assistance with four critical services.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 6, KMTC flagged the letter as fake and part of a scam targeting new students.

The letter purported to assist new students with admission letter replacements, course changes, transfers and deferment of studies.

"Do not fall prey to scammers and fraudsters. Stay vigilant," the institution declared in a statement.

The scammers claimed that all the aforementioned issues were handled by the Head of Admissions at KMTC. They also provided two phone numbers through which students can make contact.

A file photo of the letter flagged as fake by KMTC.

In addition, they purported that only the numbers provided could be used to seek assistance or make inquiries.

The frausters also claimed autonomy over the admission process and claimed that any other channels were fraudulent and would not address concerns raised by the students.

KMTC warned that the fake letter would easily pass as authentic, as it had checked all the boxes for what would be contained in an authentic letter from the institution.

These include a letterhead containing KMTC's logo and address, an official stamp and the official signature of the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Kelly Oluoch.

The new scam emerged as the institution began admission of students for the May Intake, and the conclusion of the application for KMTC courses ahead of the May 6 deadline.

KMTC became the most sought-after institution by students seeking to pursue diploma and certificate courses in the field of medicine.

Students have been previously advised to verify any information on the institution's official social media pages on Facebook, X, and its official website.

There has been a spike in scams in the country, with fraudsters targeting job seekers, students seeking admission in institutions of higher learning, and Kenyans looking for jobs abroad.