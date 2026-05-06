Editor's Review "Nobody has the right to graze on another person's crops to save their livestock from death."

On Wednesday, May 6, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki vowed that the government would crack down on politicians and government officials involved in organised crime.

Speaking in Kitui County, Kindiki stated that crime needed to be addressed and dealt with to achieve long-term results.

He further warned against the politicisation of crime, arguing that it focused more on individuals rather than solving the problem.

"I believe that we will crack criminals hiding under resource conflicts to perpetrate crime. If in between, there is a political leader or member of government involved, that should not be difficult because crime is just crime."

"For all recurrent crimes, whether it is banditry, terrorism and other forms of organised crimes, the easier excuse is politicisation instead of breaking down the structure of violence in a long-term manner," Kindiki added.

A file photo of DP Kithure Kindiki and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei in Kitui County



The DP also addressed the ongoing conflict between pastoral and agricultural communities in Kitui County that resulted in the loss of lives of eight Kenyans.

Kindiki condemned the killings and assured that the government took the matter seriously and was working on a long-term solution.

" What happened recently is a serious infraction of our stability as a nation. We are making every effort to ensure that we take action on those who were responsible for the deaths of several Kenyans," he stated.

He urged the communities to respect the rights of fellow Kenyans and know the limitations of their own so that they could peacefully co-exist.

"It is barbaric for citizens to kill one another for whatever reason. I don't think anybody has the right to graze on another person's crops to save their livestock from death, and it cannot be used as a basis for violating the property rights of other people," Kindiki added.

The DP added that while every Kenyan is free to engage in socio-economic activities to empower themselves, it should never be at the expense of other Kenyans.

His sentiments came amid a bitter exchange between Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale over the skirmishes.

Kalonzo blamed Duale's reckless remarks for the attacks, while the CS claimed that he had been misinterpreted. Both leaders have, however, called for peaceful coexistence between their communities.