Editor's Review KNH has entered into a new international partnership with Xiangya Hospital of Central South University following the signing of an MoU aimed at strengthening medical research, clinical care and health promotion.

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has entered into a new international partnership with Xiangya Hospital of Central South University following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening medical research, clinical care and health promotion.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 6, the hospital said the partnership is expected to support knowledge sharing and improve access to advanced medical expertise for patients in Kenya.

"The agreement was signed by the CEO of KNH on behalf of the hospital, alongside Stephen Zeng representing the Chinese institution, marking a shared commitment to deepen cooperation in medical care, research, and health promotion," the statement read.

KNH added that the collaboration will focus on several priority medical fields that are critical to healthcare delivery.

"Under the MoU, both parties unanimously agreed to actively pursue collaboration across key specialties including orthopedics, gynecology, infectious diseases, dermatology, essential surgery, and respiratory medicine.

"This will be anchored in three priority areas: medical talent training, joint medical research, and enhanced medical service delivery," the statement stated.

KNH noted that the partnership will also embrace digital healthcare solutions designed to improve access to specialist consultations and strengthen clinical support.

"The partnership will also explore remote medical cooperation by leveraging modern technology to jointly establish a telemedicine platform for consultations, enabling real-time clinical support for patients in Kenya, as well as the creation of a medical green channel to streamline access to specialized care," the statement added.

File image of Stephen Zeng and Richard Lesiyampe signing the partnership

KNH said the agreement will also help expand institutional expertise while supporting long-term improvements in patient care and medical innovation.

"The MoU sets the stage for knowledge exchange, capacity building, and collaborative innovation, reinforcing KNH’s growing footprint in international partnerships aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery and outcomes," the statement concluded.

This comes days after KNH announced a 90-day transition to a fully automated healthcare system as part of a major digital transformation.

In a statement on Sunday, May 3, KNH CEO Richard Lesiyampe said the transition is intended to align services with the demands of a modern healthcare environment.

"Kenyatta National Hospital is rolling out a full transition from manual to fully digital systems across all hospital operations. For over 125 years of KNH's existence, patients have relied on outdated paper-based processes. This is no longer compatible with a modern healthcare system," the statement read.

KNH said the new digital platform, known as Afya Apex, was designed and tailored internally by its own medical and technical teams to reflect existing clinical and operational needs.

"The new system, known as Afya Apex, has been fully configured and customised by our own staff, including nurses, consultants, and other specialists, in line with clinical and operational processes, ensuring strong ownership and alignment with service delivery needs," the statement added.

KNH said the transition follows several earlier attempts to digitise its operations that did not succeed.

"Since 2012, the Hospital has unsuccessfully deployed three systems as part of its transformation journey. The current rollout of Afya Apex builds on this agenda and marks a decisive shift towards full automation and integration. This one will not fail," the statement continued.

According to the hospital, the rollout started on April 15 and is expected to be completed within 90 days.

KNH acknowledged that some early operational challenges were experienced, especially in discharge procedures, but said the issues have since been addressed and the platform remains stable.

"The rollout began on April 15 and will be completed within 90 days. While minor teething challenges were experienced, particularly in discharge processes, these have now been resolved. The system has not collapsed; it remains operational and is stabilising as deployment continues," the statement further read.

KNH said full implementation of the system is expected to place the hospital among other digitised healthcare institutions across Africa by delivering faster, more transparent, and higher-quality services.

The hospital further warned that any efforts aimed at undermining the digital transition would be met with firm action.

“Upon full implementation, KNH will deliver more efficient, transparent, and high-quality services at par with other digitised hospitals across Africa.

"We call on all patients and stakeholders to support this transition to ensure its successful completion. Any resistance to this transformation, whether from within or outside the Hospital, will be dealt with firmly," the statement concluded.