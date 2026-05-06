Editor's Review The National Museums of Kenya (NMK) has announced a revision of entry fees across all its heritage sites.

The National Museums of Kenya (NMK) has announced the implementation new entry fees across all its heritage sites.

In a notice on Wednesday, May 6, the institution informed members of the public and its visitors that the new charges will take effect from May 7.

NMK stated that the revised pricing applies to all its facilities nationwide, urging visitors to familiarise themselves with the new fee structure ahead of their visits.

The institution noted that the changes are part of ongoing efforts to upgrade services, maintain heritage sites, and offer improved experiences to both local and international visitors.

"We appreciate your continued support as we enhance our services and visitor experience," the notice read.

File image of the Nairobi Gallery

A month ago, NMK announced revised rates, indicating Kenyan and East African adult citizens will be paying Ksh350 to visit the Nairobi National Museum and Snake Park, while children will pay Ksh200.

African residents will pay $9 (Ksh1170) for adults, while children will pay $6 (Ksh780).

Foreigners from other continents will pay $18 (Ksh2341)for adults and $9 (Ksh1170) for children.

To visit the Nairobi Gallery, Kenyan and East African adult citizens will pay Ksh300, and Ksh200 for children. Foreigners will pay $14 (1821) for adults and $7 (Ksh910) for children.

In the Karen Blixen Museum and Fort Jesus, Kenyan and East African citizen adults will now be paying Ksh550 and Ksh300 for children.

Residents from other African nations will be paying $9 (Ksh1170) for adults, while children will pay $6 (Ksh780).

Foreigners from other continents will pay $18 (Ksh2341) for adults and $8 (Ksh1040) for children.

The Lamu Fort, Lamu Museum, Swahili House, and German Post Office will cost Ksh200 for adults and Ksh100 for children. Visitors from countries outside Africa will pay $10 (1301) for adults and $4 (Ksh520) for children.

Meanwhile, the Tambach, Kakapel, Pate, Nyeri, Shimoni, Songhor, Fort Ternan and Siyu Fort will cost Ksh100 for adults and Ksh50 for children.

Visitors from other African nations will pay $3 for adults and $2 for children, while foreigners from outside Africa will pay $4 for adults and $2 for children.