May 06, 2026 at 04:48 PM

Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned electricity interruptions affecting parts of four counties on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced planned electricity interruptions affecting parts of four counties on Thursday, May 7.

In a notice on Wednesday, May 6, the company said the scheduled maintenance will affect selected areas in Nairobi, Embu, Kiambu and Nyeri counties.

In Nairobi, parts of Eastleigh will experience power interruptions from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas are 5th Street, Nasiye Restaurant, Madina Guest House, Domo Plaza and all adjacent customers.

Also in Nairobi, Karen will be without electricity during the same period.

The affected areas are Part of Karen Road, Karen Country Club, Karen Triangle, Grange Park, Lower Plains Road, Karen Plains Road, Karen Hospital, Ndege Road, Marist University, Marist Lane, and Ndege Lane.

Others are Morongo Road, Fana Road, Begonia Drive, Karen Plains Police Station, Karen Technical Training Institute for the Deaf and all adjacent customers.

File image of a Kenya Power truck

In parts of Embu County, Kirie, Kathanje and Karambari will be affected from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The outage will affect Kamugu Market, Itiira Market, Karambari, Kirie Market, Kadamba, Mukororai Market, Kathanje Market, Kivue Base, Gangara, Michegethio Market and all adjacent customers.

In Kiambu County, Kanunga and Kasphat will experience electricity interruptions from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas are Kanunga, Ngegu, Torito, Kasphat, Ibonia, Kiamara, Kiratina and all adjacent customers.

Still in Kiambu, parts of Kahawa Wendani will also be affected during the same hours.

Areas listed for the outage are Maguna Supermarket, Wendani Police Station, Clean Shelf, Royal Homes, Kahawa Downs, Alvo and all adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, parts of Mweiga Blooms and Kamatongu will experience power outages from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas are Mweiga Blooms, Kamatongu, General Karangi Beef Factory, Samaki, Mwireri, Honi Resort, Muthinga Restaurant, Colonel Peter Njoroge area and all adjacent customers.