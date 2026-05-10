May 10, 2026 at 08:13 AM

Editor's Review Sammy Ngotho will fly the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) flag in the Ol Kalou by-election after he won the party nomination exercise held on Saturday.

Sammy Ngotho will fly the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) flag in the Ol Kalou by-election after he won the party nomination exercise held on Saturday.

Ngotho garnered 12, 957 votes to emerge victorious, with Paul Waiganjo coming in second place with 4, 978 votes.

DCP, in a statement, congratulated Ngotho for winning the party primaries ahead of the Ol Kalou by-election.

“Congratulations, Hon. Ngotho Sammy, for winning the DCP PARTY Parliamentary aspirant primaries for the Olkalou seat,” DCP stated.

Ngotho contested for the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket in the 2022 General Election but finished in second place.

File image of Sammy Ngotho.

Following the loss, he was appointed as a protocol officer in former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s office.

Ngotho will now face Samuel Muchina Nyagah of the UDA Party, who won the nominations held on Friday, May 8.

Muchina secured 3,221 votes, narrowly defeating George Wambugu Kanuri, who garnered 3,077 votes in the exercise.

Other candidates in the contest included Peter Njoroge Mugo, who got 1049 votes, Mary Nyokabi Kamau, who received 406 votes, Peter Chuchu Njuguna with 158, and Maina Kiambati with 96.

Joseph Ndirangu garnered 90 votes, Ezekiah Kamweru got 66 votes, Daniel Ndungu received 52 votes, and Stanley Mwangi came in last with 43 votes.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of area MP David Njuguna Kiaraho.

Kiaraho passed away on Sunday, March 29, while undergoing specialised treatment at The Nairobi Hospital.

On April 24, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced that the Ol Kalou Constituency by-election will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

In a gazette notice, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the decision follows the official declaration of a vacancy in the Ol Kalou Member of Parliament seat by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula.

“Following the declaration of vacancies that occurred in the offices of Member of National Assembly, Ol Kalou Constituency, Nyandarua County, issued by the Speaker, there shall be a By-Election on Thursday, 16th July, 2026,” read the notice in part.

The IEBC Chair also said the campaigns for the Ol Kalou by-election will commence on Monday, May 25, 2026, and run until Monday, July 13, 2026.