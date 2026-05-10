Editor's Review Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of PCEA Pastor Reverend Julius Ndumia.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of PCEA Pastor Reverend Julius Ndumia.

In a statement on Saturday, May 9, DCI said the two suspects were apprehended following forensic and intelligence-led investigations.

The investigative agency noted that the duo was found in possession of valuables confirmed to be among the items stolen from the late Reverend.

“Following extensive forensic and intelligence-led investigations by DCI teams from Homicide, CR&IB, and OSU, in collaboration with officers from Nakuru North, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.

“The suspects were found in possession of valuables confirmed to be among the items stolen from the late Reverend. They are currently in custody, undergoing interrogation,” DCI stated.

File image of the late PCEA Pastor, Reverend Julius Ngari Ndumia.

DCI also said detectives are conducting advanced forensic analyses and reviewing critical evidence believed to be linked to a wider criminal network behind the murder of the PCEA pastor.

Reverend Ndumia was killed on the night of May 3, 2026, after attackers broke into the PCEA Tabuga Church in Nakuru.

During the attack, the assailants also assaulted the church watchman and stole cash, mobile phones, and other valuables from the church office.

DCi condemned the attack and assured members of the public that an effort is being made to apprehend all individuals involved in the incident.

“As the investigation continues, the Directorate commiserates with the family, friends, and congregants of the late Reverend Julius Ndumia Ngari and extends heartfelt condolences to them. We also wish Mr. Benard Nyamwaka a swift and complete recovery,” DCI added.

This comes after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua wrote to the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, and demanded that he issue a public statement detailing the circumstances surrounding the murder of Reverend Ndumia.

The former DP also asked IG Kanja to outline measures being taken by the police to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous act.

“I urge the Inspector General of Police to issue a public statement explaining what happened to Reverend Ndumia and what action the police have taken so far.

“We urge him to give an assurance to PCEA Parish Ministers of their safety, and that freedom of worship and expression guaranteed by the constitution will be protected,” read the statement in part.

Meanwhile, an autopsy conducted on the body of Reverend Ndumia revealed that he died of severe multiple head injuries.

According to Pathologist Titus Ngulungu, the PCEA pastor had multiple injuries to the head and neck, which resulted in suffocation and excessive bleeding.