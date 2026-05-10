May 10, 2026 at 09:57 AM

Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has congratulated Sammy Kamau Ngotho after he won the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) ticket for the Ol Kalou by-election.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has congratulated Sammy Kamau Ngotho after he won the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) ticket for the Ol Kalou by-election.

In a statement on Sunday, May 10, Gachagua said Ngotho’s win in the nomination demonstrated that DCP is a free and democratic space for all Kenyans.

The former DP wished Ngotho all the best ahead of the Ol Kalou by-election scheduled for July 16, 2026.

“Congratulations, Sammy Kamau Ngotho, for winning the Olkalou Parliamentary party primaries for the DCP party, garnering a total of 12,957 votes.

“This contest has demonstrated to the people of Kenya that our party is a free and democratic space for all, and it is the voice of the Kenyan people that we listen to,” read part of the statement.

File image of Sammy Ngotho.

The DCP party leader thanked Ol Kalou locals for turning out in large numbers to participate in the primaries.

He also praised aspirants who lost in the nominations for accepting the outcome and pledging support for the winner.

“For those who did not make it, you are our true heroes for participating in the contest and agreeing to support the winner.

“I want to encourage you that your place in the party is secure and you should take an active role in campaigning for the party’s candidate,” he stated.

Further, Gachagua lauded the DCP National Elections Board, polling officials, and party secretariat for organising a transparent nomination process.

At the same time, Gachagua praised police officers in Nyandarua County for maintaining peace during the process.

“The police lived up to their motto of Utumishi Kwa Wote, and I pray this will be replicated on polling day on July 16th 2026 and indeed the whole country as we prepare for the General Elections next year,” Gachagua added.

In the DCP primaries held on Saturday, Ngotho garnered 12, 957 votes to emerge victorious, with Paul Waiganjo coming in second place with 4, 978 votes.

Ngotho previously contested for the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket in the 2022 General Election but finished in second place.

He is now set to face Samuel Muchina Nyagah of the UDA, who won the party nominations held on Friday, May 8.

Muchina got 3,221 votes, narrowly defeating George Wambugu Kanuri, who garnered 3,077 votes in the exercise.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of area MP David Njuguna Kiaraho on Sunday, March 29.