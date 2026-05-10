Editor's Review DCI Director Mohamed Amin on Saturday, May 9, hosted FBI Co-Deputy Director Andrew Bailey during a high-level visit to the DCI headquarters at Mazingira Complex.

Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin on Saturday, May 9, hosted Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Co-Deputy Director Andrew Bailey during a high-level visit to the DCI headquarters at Mazingira Complex.

In a statement on Sunday, May 10, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the visit marked a significant moment in the long-running relationship between the two agencies.

"The visit marked another milestone in the enduring strategic partnership between the DCI and the FBI, coming barely two years after the historic visit by former FBI Director Christopher Wray," the statement read.

The agency said the talks covered a wide range of security and criminal justice priorities facing both Kenya and the wider region.

"During the visit, senior officials from both agencies engaged in extensive discussions aimed at strengthening cooperation in various critical areas, including the fight against terrorism, cybercrime, transnational organised crime, financial fraud, human trafficking, narcotics trafficking, money laundering and crimes against children," the statement added.

According to the DCI, the discussions also examined how both agencies can adapt to increasingly complex criminal methods that rely on technology and transnational networks.

"The talks also focused on enhancing collaboration in digital forensics, the application of artificial intelligence in investigations, cryptocurrency tracking, intelligence sharing, predictive analytics, and other emerging law enforcement technologies designed to disrupt increasingly sophisticated criminal networks operating across borders," the statement continued.

According to the DCI, Amin commended the longstanding cooperation between the Kenyan investigative agency and the FBI, saying the partnership has delivered concrete operational outcomes over the years.

"DCI Director Mohamed Amin praised the longstanding partnership between the two agencies, highlighting that the collaboration has consistently yielded tangible operational successes through joint investigations, intelligence sharing, extraditions, specialised training, and capacity-building initiatives," the statement further read.

File image of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Co-Deputy Director Andrew Bailey at the DCI Headquarters

Amin also acknowledged support from the United States government, saying it has helped strengthen the DCI’s technical and investigative capacity.

"He expressed gratitude for the extensive support provided by the FBI and the United States government, which includes advanced forensic training, technical assistance, operational support, and the modernisation of investigative capabilities within the DCI," the statement noted.

On his part, Bailey commended the DCI’s anti-corruption efforts, noting that effective enforcement against corruption remains important in building investor confidence and supporting economic growth.

He also announced further institutional support aimed at reinforcing the FBI’s presence in Nairobi.

"He also announced plans to strengthen the FBI Legal Attaché Office in Nairobi by appointing a Regional Transnational Anti-Corruption Programme Manager to enhance technical support and specialised training," the statement read.

The DCI said Bailey also recognised Kenyan officers who have undertaken training at the FBI National Academy, describing them as an important part of the long-standing institutional relationship.

"Furthermore, the FBI Co-Deputy Director recognised the invaluable contributions of Kenyan officers who have trained at the FBI National Academy, describing them as a vital link in the enduring partnership between the two agencies.

"He reaffirmed the FBI’s commitment to continued collaboration with the DCI as "equal partners" in advancing regional and international security," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, DCI detectives have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of PCEA Pastor Reverend Julius Ndumia.

In a statement on Saturday, DCI said the two suspects were apprehended following forensic and intelligence-led investigations.

The investigative agency noted that the duo was found in possession of valuables confirmed to be among the items stolen from the late Reverend.

"Following extensive forensic and intelligence-led investigations by DCI teams from Homicide, CR&IB, and OSU, in collaboration with officers from Nakuru North, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.

"The suspects were found in possession of valuables confirmed to be among the items stolen from the late Reverend. They are currently in custody, undergoing interrogation," DCI stated.

DCI also said detectives are conducting advanced forensic analyses and reviewing critical evidence believed to be linked to a wider criminal network behind the murder of the PCEA pastor.

Reverend Ndumia was killed on the night of May 3, 2026, after attackers broke into the PCEA Tabuga Church in Nakuru.

During the attack, the assailants also assaulted the church watchman and stole cash, mobile phones, and other valuables from the church office.