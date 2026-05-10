Editor's Review Kinangop MP Zac Kwenya Thuku has announced the death of his father in an emotional tribute.

Kinangop MP Zac Kwenya Thuku has announced the death of his father in an emotional tribute.

In an update on Sunday, May 10, the MP shared a heartfelt message describing his father as a guiding figure who shaped his values from childhood through discipline and mentorship.

In the tribute, Thuku said his father had been central to teaching him humility, courage and the meaning of leadership.

"This wonderful soul; my loving Dad, my instructor, disciplinarian, my first preacher and teacher, my mentor and role model. You taught me humility, respect and the fear of the Lord. You taught me courage and what leadership is and what it is not," he said.

Thuku said the lessons and sacrifices made by his father would remain with him long after his passing.

He also spoke of his father’s faith, saying he believed he had gone to be with his maker after a life of service and devotion.

"Dad, you have departed the physical realm, gone to live eternally with your maker whom you served. I will forever be grateful for the sacrifice, the love and the lessons I benefited from you Dad," he added.

File image of Zac Thuku's father

This comes days after the ODM Party condoled with Nyando MP Jared Okello following the death of his mother.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 5, ODM disclosed that the late Mama Dorcas Okello passed away on the night of Wednesday, May 4.

The party offered its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved lawmaker and his family as they mourned their matriarch.

"Our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Hon. Jared Okello, a member of our National Executive Committee (NEC), following the passing of the family matriarch, Mama Doris Okello, last night.

"We pray to God to guide the family and give them strength, comfort and peace during this difficult time of grief. May the Soul of Mama Doris RIP," the statement read in part.

Prior to that, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka announced the death of his mother, Mama Teresia Nyaboke Omoke.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 29, the senator said his mother died while undergoing treatment at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi at the age of 81.

"I regret to announce the passing on of my beloved mother, Mama Teresia Nyaboke Omoke, who departed this life today at the age of 81 years while receiving treatment at Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi," he said.

Onyonka paid tribute to her life, describing her as a dedicated parent and respected figure in the family and community.

"Mama Teresia Nyaboke Omoke was born on 25th December 1944. She was a devoted mother, a pillar of strength to our family, and a woman of great faith, humility, and wisdom. She lived a full life grounded in service, compassion, and unwavering dedication to her family and community," he added.

Onyonka said her death was a painful loss to many people whose lives she impacted through her kindness and enduring love

"Her passing is a profound loss not only to our family but also to all those whose lives she touched through her kindness, guidance, and enduring love. She was the heart of our home, and her legacy will continue to inspire us in the days ahead," he further said.