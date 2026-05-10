Editor's Review French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Nairobi ahead of the upcoming Africa Forward Summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Nairobi ahead of the upcoming Africa Forward Summit.

As he landed in Nairobi, Macron described the gathering as an opportunity to deepen ties and build practical partnerships between France and African countries.

"So much enthusiasm as I arrive in Kenya, on the eve of the Africa Forward summit. The summit of a renewed and win-win partnership. In Nairobi, let’s give it all our strength! We have so much to do together," he said.

Nairobi is set to host the Africa Forward Summit, with more than 30 African heads of state expected to attend.

In an update on Wednesday, May 6, the State Department for Foreign Affairs said the two-day summit, scheduled for May 11 and 12, will be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

"Only days remaining to one of the largest gatherings of African heads of state ever hosted in Kenya, and among the most significant the country has convened in recent history - the Africa Forward Summit opens in Nairobi on 11th May 2026," the Department said.

File image of presidents William Ruto and Emmanuel Macron at State House, Nairobi

According to the Department, the summit will bring together political leaders, business executives and economic stakeholders from across the continent.

"More than 30 Heads of State. Over 1,500 business and economic leaders. Seven agenda themes shaping Africa's future. One declaration that will carry Africa's priorities to the G7 at Évian in June 2026," the Department added.

The Africa Forward Summit, themed Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth, will be co-hosted by President William Samoei Ruto and Macron.

It is expected to highlight Africa’s innovation capacity while advancing shared solutions built around multilateral cooperation and transformative partnerships between African nations and France.

Speaking on the event, Ruto said Kenya was honoured to host the gathering.

"Kenya, the cradle of humankind, is proud to host you once again on African soil, a place where history began, and where the future is being actively shaped," he said.

On his part, Macron described the summit as a landmark moment in relations between France and African countries.

"The Africa Forward Summit will be a significant milestone in that endeavour. For the first time, France and an English-speaking African country will co-chair this event, symbolizing an open and future-focused relationship," he stated.

Macron added that long-term partnerships would be shaped by people driving innovation and enterprise across the continent.

"The relationship between France and Africa cannot merely be declared, it must be built on the ground by innovators, entrepreneurs and creatives," he added.