Editor's Review Four students have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed part of a dormitory at Mageraza Academy in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

Four students have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed part of a dormitory at Mageraza Academy in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

The learners were taken into custody on Wednesday, May 13, after detectives linked them to the incident that occurred earlier in the day at the school.

According to reports, the fire broke out on Wednesday morning and gutted a section of the dormitory, prompting panic among students and staff at the institution.

At the time of the incident, students were reportedly attending evening classes, although several sustained minor injuries while attempting to salvage their belongings.

Investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nakuru County later launched investigations into the incident and arrested four students believed to have coordinated the fire.

The suspects were reportedly identified through CCTV footage, which allegedly placed them at the scene during the inferno.

Following the incident, the school’s board resolved to close the institution indefinitely to pave the way for investigations and repairs.

The decision was also informed by the destruction of dormitory space at the school, which accommodates more than 800 pupils.

File image of the burnt dormitory

This incident comes days after a fire broke out at Dr. Aggrey High School in Taita Taveta County, causing panic and prompting an immediate emergency response.

In an update on Thursday, April 30, the Kenya Red Cross said the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

The organization confirmed that teams from its Taita Taveta Branch, alongside community members and students, are currently on the ground actively assisting in managing the situation.

"Community members, students and our Kenya Red Cross - Taita Taveta Branch team are on the ground and actively working to contain the situation," Kenya Red Cross said.

Authorities confirmed that no casualties have been reported at this time.

Prior to that, fire had broke out at Mirithu Girls High School in Limuru, Kiambu County.

The inferno razed down one of the dormitories in the school, destroying several personal effects of students who had just returned to school for the second term.

Preliminary reports indicate that the blaze may have been caused by an electrical fault in the dormitory.

Photos and videos of the incident seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed the dormitory engulfed in a huge blaze, with thick smoke billowing into the sky.

Firefighters from Kiambu County were deployed to the school and managed to extinguish the inferno.