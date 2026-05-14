Editor's Review Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has been chosen to host the 250th American Festival, an event set to commemorate 250 years of United States independence.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has been chosen to host the 250th American Festival, an event set to commemorate 250 years of United States independence.

The announcement, made on Thursday, May 14, followed a courtesy visit to JKUAT Vice Chancellor Victoria Ngumi by Regional Public Engagement Specialist at the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, Mark Burrell.

The festival is expected to attract students, educators, innovators, entrepreneurs, and cultural stakeholders, providing a platform to celebrate the long-standing relationship between Kenya and the United States.

American companies are also expected to participate by showcasing their products, technologies, services, and innovations while engaging with students, researchers, and the wider community.

"American companies will be present to showcase their services, while institutions of higher learning will also participate through virtual sessions aimed at giving students and staff greater exposure to academic opportunities, innovation, and international exchange programmes," Burrell said.

File image of the meeting between Regional Public Engagement Specialist at the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, Mark Burrell, and JKUAT Vice Chancellor Victoria Ngumi

Burrell added that the festival would celebrate American culture while opening up opportunities for students and staff through scholarships and academic exchange programmes.

On her part, Ngumi welcomed the opportunity, saying the event would create room for both institutions to exchange ideas on potential areas of collaboration.

"As JKUAT, this opportunity to host the event will be important for knowledge exchange and will expose our staff and students to new ideas, global opportunities, and partnerships that align with our mission in teaching, research, and innovation," she stated.

The two-day festival is scheduled to take place from May 28 to May 29, and will feature exhibitions, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities.

Elsewhere, JKUAT has opened applications for fully funded Master’s and PhD scholarships under the LaSoMa (Laser Enabled Manufacturing of Solar Systems) project.

The programme is co-funded by the African Union and the European Union and aims to strengthen Africa’s research capacity in solar manufacturing through advanced laser technologies and AI-driven systems.

The scholarships target students interested in solar manufacturing, advanced engineering, robotics, automation, smart manufacturing, embedded systems, and related fields.

The programme will be hosted at several African universities, including Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Pentecost University, Federal University Lokoja, and Federal University of Technology Minna.

At JKUAT, the scholarships will support PhD and MSc studies in Mechatronic Engineering, while partner institutions will offer programmes in areas such as robotics, engineering physics, manufacturing intelligence, and materials engineering.

Applicants must be African nationals with relevant academic qualifications and strong research potential, while also meeting the host university’s academic and language requirements.

Successful candidates will receive full tuition, insurance, research workshop access, and monthly stipends of 1,230 euros for PhD students and 890 euros for MSc students.

Applications opened on May 8, 2026, close on June 22, 2026, with successful applicants to be notified on July 13 ahead of the programme’s September 2026 start.