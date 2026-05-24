May 24, 2026 at 08:40 AM

Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the construction of the Makindu Market in Makueni County.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the construction of the Makindu Market in Makueni County.

In a statement on Sunday, May 24, PS Omollo said the project, which began in January 2025, is in its final stages of construction.

File image of an aerial view of the Makindu market in Makueni County.

“Where markets multiply, so do chances for livelihoods, innovation, and shared prosperity, as reaffirmed in the growing number of modern market developments across the country.

“The Makindu Market in Kibwezi West, Makueni County, commenced in January 2025 under the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP), and is now in its final stages of completion,” read part of the statement.

The Interior PS noted that the two-storey facility will accommodate up to 200 traders once completed.

File image of the Makindu market in Makueni County.

He also highlighted that the market will feature a mother's room, children's playground, ICT hub, social hall, cold room for perishables, dry store, food court, accessible ramps for persons with disabilities, and modern sanitation facilities with hot showers.

“The market is expected to stimulate rural economic growth by strengthening Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, improving value addition and expanding local commerce,” he said.

Further, PS Omollo said the project is already creating employment opportunities for residents through ongoing construction works, with local laborers actively engaged at the site.

File image of the Makindu market in Makueni County.

Additionally, the Interior PS said the implementation of the project is being coordinated through the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration.

“Its implementation has been supported through the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, in line with its mandate of ensuring coordinated delivery of national government projects, enhanced public service efficiency, and orderly development at the grassroots level,” PS Omollo added.

This comes days after PS Omollo issued an update on the construction of the seven-storey Gikomba Quarry Road Market Block D.

File image of the interior of Makindu market in Makueni County.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 20, PS Omollo said the new block incorporates improved facilities, including a basement parking area, a kitchen, a day-care centre, and a youth centre.

Omollo also said the market block features a cold room, refuse collection section, hardware area, and a modern vertical stainless-steel waste disposal system.

“The construction of the seven-storey Gikomba Quarry Road Market Block D marks a major step in addressing the longstanding challenges facing Gikomba traders, including frequent fire outbreaks, congestion, poor infrastructure, and disruptions caused by evictions and demolitions,” read part of the statement.

The Interior PS mentioned that the market will accommodate more than 1,700 traders, with priority set to be given to those who were originally operating in the area.

Further, he said the market, once completed, will generate employment opportunities through expanded business activities, transport, logistics, facility management, and other support services.